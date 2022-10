Gwen Stefani, 53, resurfaced an old photo of her band No Doubt, and shared a sweet message to the whole group including her ex Tony Kanal, 52. “Tragic kingdom dropped 27 years ago?! no way. thx for the reminder @tonykanal 💕 gx,” Gwen wrote on Instagram Oct. 10, which marked the 27-year anniversary of the release of their most successful album, Tragic Kingdom. The years-old snapshot featured Gwen and Tony with their former bandmates Tom Dumont, 54, and Adrian Young, 53. Gwen rocked pink hair and a black crop top with a pair of Adidas sweatpants in the throwback photo.

