electrek.co

Tesla (TSLA) China output increases to record 83,000 vehicles in a month

Tesla’s (TSLA) output in China increased to 83,000 electric vehicles in September – their new best month ever. Last week, Tesla reported deliveries of 343,000 vehicles and production of around 365,000 vehicles. Now China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) has released its results for September and confirmed that Tesla...
ECONOMY
electrek.co

Is Audi going to build its first US EV assembly plant?

Audi is the latest automaker looking to shift its strategy after the historic Inflation Reduction Act was passed, expanding federal tax credits in the US. In an interview with Automotive News, Audi’s chief technical officer, Oliver Hoffman, said the IRA bill will have a “huge impact” on its North American strategy as the automaker considers building its first US EV plant.
ECONOMY
electrek.co

A turbine prototype just broke a 24-hour wind power world record

Siemens Gamesa’s 14-222 DD offshore wind turbine prototype has, according to the Spanish-German wind giant today, set a world record for the most power output by a single wind turbine in a 24-hour period: 359 megawatt-hours. This would be enough energy, according to the company, for a mid-sized electric...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
electrek.co

Amazon will spend €1 billion on electric vans and trucks in Europe

Amazon announced that it will spend €1 billion to electrify its delivery fleet in Europe over the next five years, according to Reuters. The company currently has around 3,000 zero-emission last-mile delivery vans in Europe. Amazon doesn’t say what percentage of its vans are electric, but does say that these zero-emission vans delivered 100 million packages last year.
BUSINESS
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Pro-Russian hackers take credit for cyberattacks on US airport websites

Several U.S. Airport websites were temporarily offline on Monday after a pro-Russian hacker group apparently hacked into their systems, according to The Associated Press. The group Killnet took credit for taking down websites for Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport, Los Angeles International Airport and the world’s busiest airport, Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, among others.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Conversation U.S.

Black women endure legacy of racism in homeownership and making costly repairs

Yolanda, 61, owns a home in the predominantly Black 7th Ward neighborhood in New Orleans. To fix her leaking roof in 2020, she had to borrow money. “It’s one of them credit card loans,” she said. “Like interest of 30% and all that, you know. I was kind of backed up against the wall, so I just went on and made the loan, a high-interest loan.” As a sociologist who has spent the past 10 years studying housing conditions in the U.S., I led a research team that conducted interviews with homeowners who are struggling with basic maintenance such as rotting...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
electrek.co

Tesla gets the best-selling car spot in Germany’s tough auto market

Tesla has managed to secure the best-selling car spot in Germany, a tough auto market known for preferring local brands. Germany is an important auto market in Europe and one that is difficult to penetrate for foreign automakers because of the strong local industry with companies like Volkswagen, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz.
BUSINESS

