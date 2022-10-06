Read full article on original website
Related
electrek.co
Tesla (TSLA) China output increases to record 83,000 vehicles in a month
Tesla’s (TSLA) output in China increased to 83,000 electric vehicles in September – their new best month ever. Last week, Tesla reported deliveries of 343,000 vehicles and production of around 365,000 vehicles. Now China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) has released its results for September and confirmed that Tesla...
electrek.co
Is Audi going to build its first US EV assembly plant?
Audi is the latest automaker looking to shift its strategy after the historic Inflation Reduction Act was passed, expanding federal tax credits in the US. In an interview with Automotive News, Audi’s chief technical officer, Oliver Hoffman, said the IRA bill will have a “huge impact” on its North American strategy as the automaker considers building its first US EV plant.
electrek.co
GM Energy expands beyond the automaker’s EV business with Ultium Home and Commercial services
General Motors has announced a new business unit to expand outside of its current portfolio of EVs and charging network. The new energy management services business is called GM Energy and will consist of Ultium Home and Ultium Commercial, in combination with the previously existing Ultium Charge 360. As one...
electrek.co
StoreDot’s production-ready EV battery cells achieve 1K extreme fast charging cycles
Electric vehicle battery start-up StoreDot announced that its extreme fast charging (XFC) battery cell technology has exceeded 1,000 charging cycles in a production-ready EV form factor. StoreDot says its XFC EV battery cells repeatedly charged from 10-80% capacity in just 10 minutes and then discharged for one hour before recharging....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
electrek.co
A turbine prototype just broke a 24-hour wind power world record
Siemens Gamesa’s 14-222 DD offshore wind turbine prototype has, according to the Spanish-German wind giant today, set a world record for the most power output by a single wind turbine in a 24-hour period: 359 megawatt-hours. This would be enough energy, according to the company, for a mid-sized electric...
electrek.co
Tesla doubles down on tribal land loophole to get around dumb direct-sale ban
Tesla has doubled down on its plan to build sales and service centers on tribal land as a loophole to get around New Mexico’s dumb direct-sale ban. New Mexico, like a few other states, still has laws prohibiting direct sales of electric vehicles to the public without going through third-party dealerships.
electrek.co
Chrysler wants to take on Tesla and attract young urban buyers with transition to fully electric
As the race to catch current EV leader, Tesla, heats up, an unlikely contestant is about to emerge, according to Chrysler’s CEO Chris Feuell. The automaker’s CEO argues Chrysler has what it takes to go after the electric vehicle pioneer. Chrysler’s turbulent history in the auto industry.
electrek.co
Amazon will spend €1 billion on electric vans and trucks in Europe
Amazon announced that it will spend €1 billion to electrify its delivery fleet in Europe over the next five years, according to Reuters. The company currently has around 3,000 zero-emission last-mile delivery vans in Europe. Amazon doesn’t say what percentage of its vans are electric, but does say that these zero-emission vans delivered 100 million packages last year.
RELATED PEOPLE
Pro-Russian hackers take credit for cyberattacks on US airport websites
Several U.S. Airport websites were temporarily offline on Monday after a pro-Russian hacker group apparently hacked into their systems, according to The Associated Press. The group Killnet took credit for taking down websites for Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport, Los Angeles International Airport and the world’s busiest airport, Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, among others.
Key Senate chair urges US to freeze cooperation with Saudis
The head of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee is calling for freezing all U.S. cooperation with Saudi Arabia, including arms sales
electrek.co
Getting solar shingles? Here’s how your asphalt roofing can be recycled using mushrooms
In what’s believed to be a first-of-its-kind project, four companies worked to give asphalt roofing shingles a sustainable second life by using mushrooms to break them down in a technique known as mycoremediation. Asphalt shingles and mushrooms. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, 11 to 13 million tons of...
Black women endure legacy of racism in homeownership and making costly repairs
Yolanda, 61, owns a home in the predominantly Black 7th Ward neighborhood in New Orleans. To fix her leaking roof in 2020, she had to borrow money. “It’s one of them credit card loans,” she said. “Like interest of 30% and all that, you know. I was kind of backed up against the wall, so I just went on and made the loan, a high-interest loan.” As a sociologist who has spent the past 10 years studying housing conditions in the U.S., I led a research team that conducted interviews with homeowners who are struggling with basic maintenance such as rotting...
IN THIS ARTICLE
electrek.co
Tesla gets the best-selling car spot in Germany’s tough auto market
Tesla has managed to secure the best-selling car spot in Germany, a tough auto market known for preferring local brands. Germany is an important auto market in Europe and one that is difficult to penetrate for foreign automakers because of the strong local industry with companies like Volkswagen, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz.
Comments / 0