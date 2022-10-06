Read full article on original website
Debi Stokka
3d ago
Thought Zach Nunn had excellent debate. I believe Zach will work for Iowans, where Axne thinks the people in 3rd district works for her.
Reply
4
peppermint
2d ago
I thought acne had a hard time justifying the Democrats issues with inflation and gas prices. She also came across the very Holier than thou about the women’s abortion issues and that she thought only women could understand an abortion issue. Like men have no feelings about women in abortion.
Reply(1)
2
