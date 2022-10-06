ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Debi Stokka
3d ago

Thought Zach Nunn had excellent debate. I believe Zach will work for Iowans, where Axne thinks the people in 3rd district works for her.

peppermint
2d ago

I thought acne had a hard time justifying the Democrats issues with inflation and gas prices. She also came across the very Holier than thou about the women’s abortion issues and that she thought only women could understand an abortion issue. Like men have no feelings about women in abortion.

The Center Square

Op-Ed: Once again, Gov. Reynolds proves that conservative budgeting pays off

Gov. Kim Reynolds announced that Iowa’s budget will end fiscal 2022 with a $1.91 billion surplus. That follows fiscal 2021's $1.24 billion surplus. Iowa’s budget is in healthy condition because of prudent budgeting and fiscal conservative policies. Gov. Reynolds and the legislature are demonstrating that conservative fiscal policies work to create a strong economy and a healthy financial foundation.
IOWA STATE
Newsweek

Every Republican Endorsing Democrats Over Trump Candidates in the Midterms

Several Democratic candidates in races against opponents backed by former President Donald Trump have received endorsements from Republicans ahead of the midterm elections. Prominent state-level Republicans in Arizona, Oklahoma, Kansas, Texas and Pennsylvania have so far publicly expressed support for Democrats facing Trump-backed GOP nominees. It remains to be seen...
KANSAS STATE
Newsweek

Katie Hobbs' Chances of Beating Kari Lake as Trump Visits Arizona: Polls

Former President Donald Trump will speak at a rally in Mesa, Arizona, Sunday to boost Kari Lake in the state's highly competitive gubernatorial race. Lake, a Republican, is set to face off against Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs during the midterm elections on November 8. Arizona, one of the states most evenly divided by Democrats and Republicans, is home to several competitive races. Lake received Trump's endorsement during the Republican primary and has tied herself to his style of politics, including his unfounded claims of widespread voter fraud during the 2020 election.
ARIZONA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

I’m tired of watching Iowa Hawkeyes football

This is not going to be a nuanced analysis of Iowa football where I try to find the bright side of a 9-6 loss to a fellow conference competitor. I will not be scouring for potential positives for the future, and seeking ways that Brian Ferentz can improve this offense so that Iowa can still contend for the Big Ten West. No, that is not what this piece is about. This piece is a man frustrated with the six weeks of abysmal football that he has watched, feeling absolutely broken by the worst offense in football. You did it Iowa, I...
IOWA CITY, IA
97X

Huge Cat Seen Walking and Growling on Iowa Bike Path

Here kitty kitty kitty. Or maybe, in this case, stay away kitty kitty kitty. This big cat was spotted just strolling along a residential bike path. Rachel Port came across this bobcat in West Des Moines near 60th and EP True. Which is very much in the city on the west side of Des Moines. Rachel said the bobcat looked hungry and (as you can hear below) ticked off.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
creators.com

Iowa Republican Governor Attacked For 'Racist' Political Ad

Iowa Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds, a white female who is running for reelection against a white female opponent, stands accused of ... racism. The Iowa Democratic Party chairman, a black man, leveled the charge against her. Reynolds' sin? She put out a political ad, over a week ago, attacking her opponent for what Reynolds considers bad Democratic policies. In response, the Iowa Democratic Party chair Ross Wilburn tweeted: "We need to call this what it is: a cheap, racist and dangerous stunt using harmful stereotypes to score political points."
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Two Iowa care center deaths raise uncomfortable questions about justice

There was a recent news update about two elderly Iowans who wandered away from different care centers last winter and froze to death. There is no question the deaths were horrible tragedies. There is no question they resulted from carelessness and a needless lack of attention by employees of the centers. There are important questions […] The post Two Iowa care center deaths raise uncomfortable questions about justice appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
BONDURANT, IA
Sioux City Journal

Meet Democrat Liz Mathis, running to unseat incumbent

Liz Mathis dabs away tears from her eyes with a tissue as sunlight streams into the living room of her Hiawatha home on a temperate Tuesday afternoon in late August. The 64-year-old Democratic state lawmaker had just finished recounting, during her run for re-election to the Iowa Senate in 2016, knocking on the door of a Cedar Rapids couple on a fixed income, unable to afford their out-of-pocket prescription drug costs.
IOWA STATE
ESPN Sioux Falls

Like It Or Not, Iowa’s Field of Dreams Expansion Has Begun

Back in April, it was announced that Iowa's Field of Dreams would be getting an $80 million expansion project. When the project was announced it was met with interesting reviews, to say the least. There were a lot of Iowans who weren't happy with turning the beloved Dyersville baseball field, into an everyday sporting complex. Many Iowans on social media mention this expansion would take away some of the magic of what made the Field of Dreams special. Well, like it or not, the expansion project is underway.
DYERSVILLE, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Train-horn noise blares through political tribalism in Carroll

Like other communities around the nation that have used a variety of strategies to silence train horns, my hometown, Carroll, Iowa, is split on whether to spend tax dollars to reduce the noise coming from the two Union Pacific Lines crossing seven intersections in our slice of western Iowa. “It’s one of the constant problems […] The post Train-horn noise blares through political tribalism in Carroll appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
CARROLL, IA

