ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Ronaldo leads the line, Fred replaces Eriksen in midfield and Shaw takes over from Malacia at left back... how Manchester United could line-up for their Europa League clash against Omonia as Erik ten Hag looks to shake things up after his derby disaster

By Charlotte Daly For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 6 days ago

Manchester United's rejuvenation under Erik ten Hag came to a screeching halt during Sunday's dismal derby defeat by Manchester City.

But the Europa League gives him an immediate opportunity to shake things up and get back on track ahead of Sunday night's Premier League trip to Everton.

Therefore, all eyes will be on his team selection for Thursday's fixture against Omonia Nicosia in Cyprus.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13OsaH_0iP4rXml00
Manchester United's rejuvenation under Erik ten Hag completely collapsed during the derby
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pPE3R_0iP4rXml00
The Red Devils suffered an embarrassing 6-3 defeat to City in the Manchester derby on Sunday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eOWcP_0iP4rXml00

Ten Hag will need to find the perfect balance between selecting a squad that will win the game and giving certain players time to rest following the international break.

A victory against Omonia is a non-negotiable. United suffered a 1-0 defeat by Real Sociedad in their opening game of the Europa League on September 8. They went on to beat Sheriff 2-0 thanks to goals from Jason Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo.

However, getting more points on the board will be vital for not only United, but Ten Hag - who will face severe backlash if the Red Devils suffer another disappointing defeat.

Sunday's Premier League fixture with Everton will also be on Ten Hag's mind. He will be eager to rest a select number of players for the upcoming fixture as United need to pick up points domestically.

They are currently sixth in the table - with Arsenal, Man City, Tottenham, Brighton and Chelsea all ahead of them. They can not afford to drop points against 11th place Everton.

So, with all of that in mind, Sportsmail has taken a look at how the Red Devils could line-up for their Europa League fixture on Thursday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zUrqa_0iP4rXml00
All eyes will be on Ten Hag's selection for their Europa League clash against Omonia in Cyprus

Goalkeeper

David de Gea appears to be Ten Hag's full-time No 1 goalkeeper - even in the Europa League.

The Spaniard has played every single minute of United's matches in all competitions so far this season and faces little threat from fellow stoppers Martin Dubravka and Tom Heaton.

De Gea was helpless to prevent City from running riot on Sunday and could do little to prevent Erling Haaland and Phil Foden's hat-tricks.

He will surely keep his place on Thursday night.

Defence

Raphael Varane was withdrawn from the first half of the Manchester derby on Sunday after sustaining an ankle injury.

The extent of the injury has not been declared and, although he hasn't been ruled out of Thursday's fixture, it seems unlikely he will play.

Harry Maguire also missed United's clash with City due to a hamstring issue he picked up while away on international duty with England. It seems unlikely he will be thrown back in from the start in Cyprus.

Therefore, Ten Hag will most likely select a back four comprised of Diogo Dalot, Victor Lindelof, Lisandro Martinez and Luke Shaw.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EqX6q_0iP4rXml00
Raphael Varane and Harry Maguire could both miss the fixture on Thursday due to injury
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MkW3p_0iP4rXml00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CPh6n_0iP4rXml00
Shaw is expected to start after Ten Hag said he was impressed with his England performance

Shaw will come in to replace Tyrell Malacia, who struggled to contain City on Sunday after an impressive start to life in English football.

Phil Foden terrorised the 23-year-old former Feyenoord left back, who was hooked off by Ten Hag at half time.

Meanwhile, Ten Hag said he was impressed by Shaw during the international break.

The defender started for the Three Lions against Germany and occupied a wing-back role. His inspired performance saw him find the back of the net as England fought back to draw 3-3 with Germany.

Speaking about Shaw, the United manager said: 'He [Shaw] didn't play just well he played really well. Luke Shaw played really strong against Germany and we saw a lot, we are happy with the performances from our players.

'It reflects well with what we are doing with players here at Manchester United and that reflects in this moment with the training this morning, there was really high level of energy and the level of performance of training was good which gives me confidence for the upcoming period.'

Midfield

Ten Hag will have to make some big decisions when it comes to Manchester United's midfield trio.

The Dutchman is most likely going to start Casemiro over Scott McTominay on Thursday night, given the need to get some minutes into the Brazilian's legs.

This would see the Brazil international make just his second start for United, despite being bought for £70million in the summer, with the other coming against Real Sociedad.

Bruno Fernandes is likely to continue as the No 10. Ten Hag faces a delicate balance in resting key players but ensuring United don't drop more points.

In this case, it's likely the Portuguese star retains his place especially if the pair of deeper midfielders behind him are both new.

Additionally, Fred could come in for Christian Eriksen. The Danish playmaker has started every single game for his club and country this season but that could change on Thursday evening.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ehXuV_0iP4rXml00
Casemiro could be handed his second Manchester United start after arriving from Real Madrid 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sZsGZ_0iP4rXml00
Fred could come into the squad to replace his United team-mate Christian Eriksen

Eriksen was off the pace against Manchester City. However, that could have been down to tiredness due to the international break.

Eriksen was praised for his performance during Denmark's Nations League game against France. He was heavily involved in both goals as Denmark managed to win the game 2-0.

The 30-year-old was handed the Man of the Match award after the game. However, he struggled to provide the same level of performance for United on Sunday.

In addition, statistically, Eriksen has only provided two assists for United far this season. Those came against Arsenal and FC Sheriff. Ten Hag needs more from his midfielders going forwards.

Therefore, resting Eriksen on Thursday evening could be beneficial in the long run. It will also give the likes of Fred the opportunity to show his worth to the United manager.

Attack

When looking at United's forward line, it's safe to say Cristiano Ronaldo will come into the starting XI. Ronaldo has been enduring a difficult time as of late but the Dutch manager seems happy to select him for European games.

Ronaldo scored the first Europa League goal of his career when United beat Sheriff Tiraspol. It also marked his first goal of the 2022-2023 campaign overall.

The veteran forward will be eager to add to his tally after failing to find the back of the net during Portugal's games against Czech Republic and Spain.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MCszU_0iP4rXml00
Cristiano Ronaldo will most likely lead the line for the Red Devils on Thursday evening 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AEyj5_0iP4rXml00
Meanwhile, Man United youngster Anthony Elanga could return to the fold for the Red Devils

Anthony Elanga could also make the starting line-up for Manchester United on Thursday. The 20-year-old would be effective hassling Omonia from the front.

His inclusion would likely Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford drop to the bench after both were abject in the City defeat.

Paul Scholes ripped into Sancho - claiming he abandoned team-mate Malacia off the ball as City tore the Red Devils apart.

Graeme Souness also told Rashford he needed to get himself in gear if he wanted to reach his full potential as a footballer.

Anthony Martial did well to come off the bench on Sunday and score two goals for United. However, given the fact he has just returned from injury, he may continue to start on the sidelines.

That leaves Antony to complete the attack on the right-hand side. The Brazilian scored a sublime goal against City and has made an impressive start to life at Old Trafford.

If Martial is played from the start by Ten Hag, then expect Antony to be the one to drop out for the Frenchman.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jG1v4_0iP4rXml00
Manchester United's potential starting XI for their clash against Omonia on Thursday evening 

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'He's a shadow of the player we know... a MILLION MILES off it': Jamie Carragher gives damning verdict on former Liverpool team-mate Philippe Coutinho after he was hauled off by boss Steven Gerrard in Aston Villa's draw at Nottingham Forest

Jamie Carragher made a brutal admission about former team-mate Philippe Coutinho after he was hauled off in Aston Villa's 1-1 draw at Nottingham Forest on Monday. The former Barcelona forward was substituted by Steven Gerrard shortly after the hour-mark at the City Ground, with the Villa boss opting instead for Danny Ings in search of a winning goal.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Kevin De Bruyne says he is expecting Manchester City to fully impose themselves on Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday with boss Pep Guardiola ready to unleash a fully rested striker Erling Haaland on the struggling Reds

Kevin De Bruyne believes Manchester City can impose themselves on Liverpool this weekend after a recent upturn in fortunes at Anfield. City broke an 18-year hoodoo by winning away at Jurgen Klopp's side in 2021 and took a point from a pulsating fixture last season. De Bruyne, who has nine...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Former Wales football captain Ashley Williams is held back after storming onto the pitch and 'grabbing a coach in a HEADLOCK' in front of shocked kids during his son's U12s game

Ashley Williams has been hit with an FA charge for improper conduct and violent, threatening behaviour after allegedly attacking an opposition coach at an Under 12s football match. In staggering scenes in front of shocked children, the former Wales captain and BBC pundit is said to have 'completely lost it'...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

'He is a god at Liverpool... change the players, not the manager': Jamie Carragher rubbishes claims Jurgen Klopp's position is in doubt... and jokes he texted Didi Hamann 'to see if he was still alive' after Reds boss hit back at old team-mate's criticism

Jamie Carragher has dismissed suggestions that Jurgen Klopp's time at Anfield may soon be up and joked that he had text former team-mate Dietmar Hamann to see if he was 'still alive' after the manager's stinging riposte to his comments on Tuesday. Hamann attracted the ire of Klopp when he...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Casemiro
Person
Graeme Souness
Person
Luke Shaw
Person
Erik Ten Hag
Person
Christian Eriksen
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Phil Foden
Person
Jadon Sancho
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: REVEALED: Furious Man United fans are having to PROVE they were at matches - because a turnstile IT glitch means the club thinks they stayed away and could STOP them renewing season tickets

Manchester United season-ticket holders have been left outraged after being told to provide a description of their clothing and photographic ID so they can be identified on CCTV to prove they were at home matches the club claim they did not attend. Under stricter rules introduced for the 2022-23 Premier...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Christian Pulisic insists he's still 'extremely happy' at Chelsea despite lack of game-time this season, as he labels the Premier League the 'best in the world' - and looks ahead to 'HUGE' World Cup game against England

Christian Pulisic has said he's 'extremely happy' at Chelsea amid a slow start to the season where he's been handed just two starts in the league. Pulisic made the comment after being reminded of a TikTok he posted in April 2020 with his dog that became 'a thing' because he was wearing a Borussia Dortmund training shirt.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'We want to keep it going as long as we can': Arsenal's Kieran Tierney says there is pressure being at the top of the Premier League but warns for caution with only nine games gone so far this season

Kieran Tierney has admitted the pressure is on for Arsenal to stay at the top of the Premier League, but warned there is still a long way to go this season. The Gunners have made an impressive start to the campaign and currently sit on top of the Premier League, one point above champions Manchester City.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'I don't think it was a sending off': Mason Mount admits he was 'gutted' for his former Chelsea team-mate Fikayo Tomori after the AC Milan defender saw red for his challenge on him during Blues' Champions League win at the San Siro

Mason Mount admitted surprise at earning Chelsea a penalty in Milan and shock at Fikayo Tomori's red card. Former Blues defender Tomori was sent off 18 minutes into Chelsea's 2-0 Champions League win at AC Milan on Tuesday night. The England centre-back saw red for tugging back Mount in the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Everton#Omonia#The Europa League#Chelsea
Daily Mail

Reece James is optimistic his World Cup dream will NOT be threatened by the knee injury he sustained against AC Milan... with the Chelsea defender set to find out the extent of the setback in the next 24 hours

Reece James is expecting good news when he undergoes a definitive scan on a knee injury that has threatened his World Cup dream on Thursday. The Chelsea full-back limped off in the second half of Tuesday’s 2-0 win over AC Milan at the San Siro after jarring his right knee.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

From Cambridge to Qatar: How Saudi Arabia coach Herve Renard went from League Two to the World Cup in just over a decade - and why the Frenchman will be looking to repeat his AFCON success in Group C

Saudi Arabia manager Hervé Renard is preparing to take on the biggest stage in football in just a few months; the FIFA World Cup. It's a far cry from his days in League Two with Cambridge United or his playing career that kept him in the Côte D'Azur for over 15 years - but it's certainly a challenge he's capable of taking on.
FIFA
Daily Mail

Saracens prop Mako Vunipola is handed a three-week ban for dangerous play against Newcastle... but he will be available for England's autumn Tests next month, starting with Argentina

England prop Mako Vunipola has received a three-week ban after being sent off in Saracens' Gallagher Premiership victory over Newcastle. But it means he will be available for England's autumn Tests, starting against Argentina on November 6. Vunipola, who has won 70 caps, was dismissed for dangerous play in a...
RUGBY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
Country
Denmark
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Country
Portugal
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Country
Germany
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Daily Mail

Reece James faces a nervy wait, Paul Pogba, Angel di Maria and Paulo Dybala are doubts and Gini Wijnaldum is out... so, who else is sweating on their fitness with the World Cup just weeks away?

As next month's World Cup edges ever closer, the nerves are starting to set in among those still on the treatment table. First-choice England right-back Reece James limped off with what appeared to be a knee injury during Chelsea's 2-0 triumph in Milan, while Argentina and Juventus veteran Angel di Maria left the pitch in tears after sustaining a thigh problem against Maccabi Haifa.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Sergio Aguero insists Erling Haaland can 'continue breaking records'... as the Manchester City legend likens the goalscoring superstar to Lionel Messi and Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Manchester City icon Sergio Aguero has put the club's new star Erling Haaland in the same category as some of the world's best-ever goal scorers. Haaland has started his career in Manchester in unbelievable form as he has already netted 20 goals in his first 13 appearances in all competitions for the club since his summer switch from Borussia Dortmund.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Dawid Malan hits out at 'strange' system after missing out an England central contract before his big hitting fired England to T20 victory over Australia - while Ben Stokes sweats on World Cup spot after failing again with the bat

There was more than a hint of bristling defiance about the perennially under-estimated Dawid Malan on Wednesday after he had propelled England to a rare series win in Australia. It was not so much being dropped down the order to seven in the first victory over the old enemy in...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

French champions PSG 'deny claims they are using fake Twitter accounts to lead campaigns against their own star players including Kylian Mbappe and media outlets'

PSG have denied reportedly calling on an external company to create an army of fake accounts in order to lead campaigns against various media outlets and club staff, including star Kylian Mbappe. A Mediapart investigation was published this morning revealing plenty of examples from their findings surrounding the French giants.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Adebayo Akinfenwa will make his professional WRESTLING debut just five months after retiring from football, joining forces with former Great Britain Olympian Anthony Ogogo... and he insists it's real and it HURTS!

Former footballer Adebayo Akinfenwa will make his professional wrestling debut next week, Sportsmail can exclusively reveal. The 40-year-old, who retired from football at the end of last season after a career spanning more than 20 years, will accompany former Olympic boxer Anthony Ogogo to the ring for his fight with Mailk in PROGRESS Wrestling on Sunday October 23.
WWE
Daily Mail

BREAKING: Wasps are set to enter administration - following in Worcester's footsteps - as the London club face suspension from the Gallagher Premiership

Wasps are set to follow Worcester Warriors and be suspended from the Gallagher Premiership with the Coventry-based club poised to go into administration. Sportsmail understands the players and staff at Wasps held an emergency meeting on Wednesday where the financial plight of the club was made clear. A statement released...
RUGBY
Daily Mail

Martin Brundle insists Red Bull deserve a harsh punishment for their 'minor breach' of F1's £114m spending cap, claiming teams could exploit the system by 'overspending a bit, paying a fine to go a tenth or two faster'

Martin Brundle believes Red Bull deserve a harsh punishment after breaching their 2021 budget cap. After weeks of speculation, the news broken by Sportsmail, was confirmed by the FIA on Monday afternoon. The communique from the sport's governing body did not specify the amount by which the Milton Keynes-based team...
MOTORSPORTS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

647K+
Followers
66K+
Post
298M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy