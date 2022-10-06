ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spanish coach Marcelino opens up on his shock sacking at Valencia, bringing through the Williams brothers at Athletic Bilbao... and reveals whether he wants the Spain job or a Premier League move next

So which of his two unique feats in football is Spanish coach Marcelino most proud? Being sacked by Peter Lim at Valencia for trying to win a trophy, or being the first coach to put Athletic Bilbao's Williams brothers on the pitch together?

Mention of the first one, more of which later, brings laughter. And the second is downplayed.

'I didn't see anything in him that the youth coaches at the club had not already seen,' Marcelino says of Nico Williams who debuted for Athletic last season, and for Spain last week. It's been some week for the Williams brothers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41k3V1_0iP4rWu200
Spanish coach Marcelino (pictured) has opened up in an exclusive interview with Sportsmail

The 20-year-old set-up an injury time winner which put Spain in next season's Nations League final four. And older brother Iñaki debuted for Ghana. The pair could play against each other if they both get out of their groups in Qatar.

Beyond this November's World Cup there is feeling in Spain that Marcelino, who won the Spanish Super Cup with Athletic, beating Madrid and Barça en-route, will be the coach once Luis Enrique decides to return to club management.

For now Marcelino says he's enjoying 'watching' football, including the Premier League, as opposed to 'analysing' it like a coach over-anxious to return. Last week he sat back and revelled in Nico's performance for Spain. And then enjoyed both Nico and Iñaki scoring as Athletic went third in LaLiga.

'For a young player, staying in the team is always more difficult than getting into the team,' Marcelino says of Nico's progress.

'There are highs and lows and that can take away confidence so you are trying to tell him what he's doing well, what he's not doing so well, and making that process of improvement as smooth as possible.

'Young players are usually in too much of a hurry and you want to guard against that sense of urgency becoming a negative in their development.'

As well as putting Nico in the team last season, Marcelino also has an enduring bond with Iñaki who he believes has had a massive influence on his younger brother.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vGh8F_0iP4rWu200
Marcelino was the first boss to put Inaki (right) and Nico (left) Williams on the pitch together
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jw3v1_0iP4rWu200
The 57-year-old brought through the brothers at Athletic Bilbao, the club he left this summer

'Iñaki is like a father to Nico because he has gone through all this before, and because he has certain values that make him a very good role model.'

That showed itself in last season's Spanish Super Cup final when Nico took his runners-up medal off and was told to put it back on by his older brother.

'I can overstate what an extraordinary human being Iñaki is,' Marcelino says. 'Nico can't have a better role model – someone who is a consummate professional, who is in the dressing room with him, and who is his brother. Who better to tell him: this is the right path to fulfil your talent.'

Iñaki's journey has been longer and more arduous than Nico's. His mother Maria was pregnant with him as she crossed the Sahara with Iñaki's father Felix from Ghana to Spain 28 years ago. Nico was born eight years later in Pamplona.

Iñaki establishing himself in the Bilbao team, for years not even properly aware of the horror of his parents' journey to Spain is one feat, to then not miss a league game through injury or suspension for five years is another.

'He has great genes, first and foremost,' says Marcelino. 'But you also need to train and live well because the demands are so high.'

He doesn't rule out Nico being blessed with the same fitness despite a hamstring injury last season. 'Maybe his football development has been ahead of his physical development and who is to say in a few years time he won't have the same physical attributes as his brother.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z3jco_0iP4rWu200
Inaki made his debut for African nation Ghana in September, in time for the Qatar World Cup
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qdbKp_0iP4rWu200
Younger brother Nico, who also plays on the wing, made his debut for Spain the same month

Despite his joy at watching the Williams brothers, does he not feel frustration seeing Athletic fly so high? Marcelino turned down the chance to renew his contract several times last season so as not to tie the incoming new president to a coach that he had not hired.

'You are always left wanting more but I'm delighted to see Athletic playing well and as high in the table as they are,' he says.

'We (his coaching staff) feel a lot of affection for this group. And they were fantastic with us so how are we not going to want the best for them? That's not my style anyway.

'It's an incredible achievement for them to be as high in the table as they are. It speaks of the unity they have as a group of friends, and you mix that with the atmosphere in San Mames and you get something extraordinary.

'Their (Basque-only players) philosophy is not up for debate and it's one that sets them apart from all other teams in the world. It's a great club.'

It's becoming a habit leaving a club after delivering at least one trophy. Although his departure from Valencia, having beaten Barcelona in the 2019 Copa del Rey final and got the team into the Champions League, was a very different story.

'Everything was on the up, but you have an owner who can destroy, and did destroy, a team in world record time,' he says.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cf8ee_0iP4rWu200
Marcelino also discussed his shock sacking by Valencia at the start of the 2019-2020 season
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LFmYU_0iP4rWu200
Valencia players were stunned to the point where some expressed their disapproval online
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iyPy1_0iP4rWu200
Marcelino said owner Peter Lim 'can destroy, and did destroy, a team in world record time'

Lim decided to sack Marcelino at the start of the 2019-20 season leaving Valencia players stunned to the point where some took to social media to make public their disapproval.

'It was more that they couldn't believe what was happening,' Marcelino says. 'We all thought that team was going to get even better.

'It made no sense to destroy that project. Players want to win and they were happy with the way things were and felt confident taking on anybody. I feel a lot of gratitude towards those players who made me a cup winner.'

He says he still doesn't fully understand what happened but suspects that the decision to select a full-strength side in the quarter-finals of the cup, instead of prioritising the league and ensuring lucrative Champions League qualification, was key.

The cup run was the motor for a superb second half of the season as they went on to beat Barcelona in the final and finish fourth.

Was he really sacked for trying to win? 'Well reflecting on it many years later everything makes me think that is what that was,' he says.

'A club like Valencia should be trying to win every competition it's involved in. We acted as the Valencia fans would have wanted, and what the history of such a great club demands.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vyswX_0iP4rWu200
He then admitted he would like to take the Spain job in future, currently held by Luis Enrique

Rodrigo Moreno and Goncalo Guedes, now at Leeds and Wolves respectively, were, 'two fantastic footballers' who were decisive in that Valencia team, recalls Marcelino. The club are now on their fourth manager since his sacking and have not returned to Europe since.

Could he now head into Europe, coaching abroad for the first time? Or is the Spain job he is most-heavily tipped for the next stop?

'Most Spanish coaches would have the national team job as their greatest ambition. I hope it can happen one day,' he says. 'But I don't know if it will be one year or two years or ten years. Right now it's impossible because there is a coach who his doing a very good job and for whom I have the utmost respect.'

'The Premier League and Serie A are the most attractive options (beyond Spain). We had a very good opportunity to go to Italy but it came to me too soon after what happened at Valencia.'

The CV in La Liga certainly looks full. He got Recreativo de Huelva promoted, took Racing Santander into Europe, and got Villarreal to the Europa League semi-finals.

'We have shown that we can take-on serious projects because we have done it tie and again. Destiny will take us to where we should be,' he says.

If destiny does take him to the national team, there could be a familiar face waiting for him. Whatever happens this November in Qatar Nico looks set to reign with Spain for many years, and no one can deny Marcelino was the first to say he was ready.

