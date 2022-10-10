At Council: Clatskanie RV issues, Rainier street concerns

The Clatskanie City Council’s move to step up regulation of abandoned and transient recreational vehicles RVs) has stalled.

The council was to conduct the first reading of a new ordinance to better regulate the RV’s in the city, however, Clatskanie City Manager Greg Hinkelman said the effort has been tabled and will likely be discussed during a city council workshop later this month.

“The reason for the tabling of the ordinance is there was some concern raised by citizens about the length of stay provision,” Hinkelman said. “The ordinance states that an RV can stay parked for no longer than 14 days in a calendar year. There was concern that this was too long. It was brought up that with the new RV park, people visiting could stay there and not plug up the streets. So, we will have a workshop to amend the proposed ordinance to take into account some of the concerns raised.”

In a published interview in the Chief last August about the RV issue, Hinkelman said he has been reviewing consistent complaints about transient and abandoned RVs.

“The transient RVs park at different places all over town,” Hinkelman said. “They move around so that are not technically violating city law, but they are parking and not hooking up to required services. There is also the issue of abandoned RVs.”

Hinkelman said the city wants to take a proactive approach in addressing the citizens’ concerns and that the city is concerned about public safety related to the RVs. Hinkelman said his city was patterning its ordinance after the City of Rainier’s RV ordinance, which limits the use of camper vehicles and other nonpermanent structures for permanent human habitation.

Rainier City Council

Several Rainier residents have petitioned the Rainier City Council to fix their street.

The residents sent a petition to Rainier City Hall, which reads in part, “We are asking for the immediate repair of the street from C Street to West 2nd Street with removal of the sidewalk and to make transition as soon as possible to West 2nd Street.” The petition notes that the council received a bid for such a project three years ago but rejected it as too high.

Don Puckett, Al Guist, Tracy Hunt, Brenna Croft, David Hill, Lorna Snider, Byron Vermeulen, Georgella Ryan, Sue Ellen Briggs, Mitchell Travis, Kathy McCollam, and Jennifer Criswell signed the petition.

The Rainier City Council discussed the petition and the street repair issue along with the city’s street priority agenda at the regular monthly public session, Monday, Oct. 3.

“The council agreed that what these folks wanted was doable and should be a priority,” Rainier City Administrator Scott Jorgensen said. “That project will be done in house by public works, and we would like to get the work done within the year.”

In other street matters, Rainier Public Works Director Sue Lawrence said she had applied in July for a small cities allotment grant for work on Fox Street. The city staff is looking to update the municipal code to add an ordinance to recuperate city costs if streets are cut into.

Lawrence asked the council to prioritize streets for repair. Mayor Jerry Cole said C and Second should be fixed. Most of the damage there was from equipment used to fix the culvert, a trip hazard. Lawrence said the city’s public works crew could remove the asphalt, put in a patch, and level it out. Lawrence said the entire street needs to be fixed.

Cole said he and staff have been looking at the street cut ordinance recently passed in Longview, Washington. He said that permits to cut into newer streets cost more and that the money goes to the street fund.

Jorgensen said he could have a draft ordinance prepared for the Nov. 7 council meeting. Lawrence said she is also looking to make improvements at First to Third streets on C and E streets between Second and Fourth streets.

Lawrence asked for council direction on improvements to Rainier City Hall. She said that there is no emergency exit from the main offices, that a restroom and a break room should be added for city staff, that the computer server should be moved back to the more secure location in the police department, and the gutters need to be fixed. The council directed city staff to obtain estimates for the proposed projects.

In other business, the council:

• Approved a two-year extension of Jorgensen’s contract with a $300 monthly pay increase. Cole said Jorgensen’s evaluation was positive.

• Put an application by Nina Pogue to return to the Planning Commission on the November agenda. She had to leave the commission after moving out of town but had moved back to Rainier.

• Approved Lawrence’s request to replace her department’s 1997 Ford Ranger with a small Chevrolet Colorado pickup, for which there are funds in the department budget.

• Lawrence told the council that the Fox Creek Feasibility Study to mitigate flooding should be completed soon.

• Police Chief Gregg Griffith informed the council that Rainier Police Officer Phillip George will go to the state police training academy soon and is set to graduate in February.

The next Rainier City Council session is scheduled for Nov. 7, but Cole said if the Fox Creek Feasibility Study is done before that meeting, the council may meet sooner to discuss the study.