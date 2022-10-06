Read full article on original website
Idaho Department of Health and Welfare sued by two transgender women for discrimination
The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare is being sued by two transgender women who say they were denied Medicaid coverage for gender reassignment surgery. Court documents say the women were recommended to get the surgery after being diagnosed with gender dysphoria.
Road blocked on 16th Ave due to stuck oversized vehicle
SPOKANE, Wash. - Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) says the block on 16th Ave. at US-195 caused by a stuck vehicle has been cleared. The roadway is back open!. Last updated on Oct. 10 at 3:30 p.m. WSDOT warns drivers that 16th Ave. is blocked at US-185 due to...
