Washington State

KHQ Right Now

Road blocked on 16th Ave due to stuck oversized vehicle

SPOKANE, Wash. - Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) says the block on 16th Ave. at US-195 caused by a stuck vehicle has been cleared. The roadway is back open!. Last updated on Oct. 10 at 3:30 p.m. WSDOT warns drivers that 16th Ave. is blocked at US-185 due to...
SPOKANE, WA

