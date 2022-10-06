ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Saints aim for Cleaner Game Against Explosive Seahawks

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Saints running back Alvin Kamara is having trouble recognizing his own team lately. New Orleans (1-3) has fumbled, stumbled and fouled its way through a three-game losing streak. The Saints — who haven't had a losing season since drafting Kamara in 2017 — are trying to clean up their act before hosting Seattle (2-2) on Sunday.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

“Done” Deal? Buffalo’s Von Miller “Guarantees” OBJ To Bills

Recent injuries to the Buffalo Bills may make it harder for the western New York team to "guarantee" a trip to Super Bowl LVII in Arizona to their wild fanbase. As you know in the NFL, there are no such covenants. However, signing two-time Super Bowl champion and MVP, defensive star Von Miller, fresh off of his Los Angelas Rams' Lombardi trophy celebration, was great start. Now, Miller is making his own guarantee that may help the Bills Mafia with their planned February trip to Phoenix.
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Football
New Orleans, LA
Football
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
New Orleans, LA
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Colts Grind out 12-9 Win Over Broncos in Injury-filled Game

DENVER (AP) — Matt Ryan kept the faith through all the sacks, interceptions, fumbles and three-and-outs that made for a streaming snooze-fest Thursday night. “It was just kind of a slog of a game,” the Indianapolis quarterback said after Stephon Gilmore batted away Russell Wilson’s pass to Courtland Sutton in the end zone on fourth-and-1 from the 5 to give the Colts a 12-9 overtime victory over the Denver Broncos.
DENVER, CO
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

This Buffalo Bills’ Legend Laid Rival QBs to Rest That He ‘Killed’ Years Ago

From 1985 to 2003, Bruce Smith had opposing quarterbacks seeing ghosts. Now, he's honoring their memory in a hilarious way. Originally from Norfolk, Virginia, Smith established himself as a legend in New York's vast football history. A first overall pick of the Buffalo Bills in 1985, Smith quickly became one of the fiercest defensive players in all of football, and finished his career with an even 200 sacks.
NFL
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Midland, TX
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
765K+
Views
ABOUT

Fox Sports 1510 KMND has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://foxsports1510.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy