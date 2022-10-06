Reactions to Chris Pratt’s Mario Voice in ‘Super Mario Bros. Movie’ Trailer Range From ‘Slightly Racist’ to ‘Normal Speaking Voice’

So anyone who speaks in an accent that isn’t their own is racist? What about newscasters who are yapping along in plain vanilla American English stripped of any accent, then all of a sudden launch into a Hispanic accent when they say the name of a Hispanic person?
racist? I wasn't aware Italian was a race. Italians are white Europeans. Chris Pratt is a white European. at absolute worst it MIGHT be xenophobic but Mario's voice in the games is already a stereotype. the voice and image in the game is actually racist and elitist because it was created by a Chinese man mocking Italian working class people. that being said I don't know very many serious Italian people who take offense to it. not any more than much worse depictions of Italian Americans in AMERICAN made media. words and concepts matter. use the right ones.
So, let me get this straight. An Italian mascot created by a Japanese company off of Italian generalities, was never the issue. The issue is his voice? Did no one play Mario 64, it's a me mario.
Comments / 91