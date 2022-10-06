Read full article on original website
Related
Zach Woods, Lenora Crichlow recall 'Avenue 5' Season 2 dangers
"Avenue 5" stars Zach Woods and Lenora Crichlow share some of the dangers of filming the space comedy.
Michael J Fox and Christopher Lloyd delight Back to the Future fans as they reunite at Comic Con
Michael J Fox and Christopher Lloyd delighted Back to the Future fans as they reunited 37 years after the film’s release.The pair starred ââas time-travelling high school student Marty McFly (Michael) and Dr “Doc” Emmett Brown in the 1985 film and its two sequelsOn Sunday (9 October), the pair appeared together at New York Comic Con to speak on a panel about the franchise’s legacy.The pair hugged as they greeted each other, with Fox, 61, who has Parkinson’s disease, saying that they had had “instant chemistry”.“The best part of this movie was working with Chris,” he said of his...
Comments / 0