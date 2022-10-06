Read full article on original website
Young immigrants are looking to social media to engage in politics and elections – even if they are not eligible to vote
Immigrants’ political power is on the rise in the United States. The number of eligible immigrant voters nearly doubled from about 12 million in 2000 to more than 23 million in 2020. Immigrant voters tend to be older than U.S.-born voters, but immigrants ages 18 to 37 still made up 20% of all immigrant voters in 2020. We are a team of scholars and students across disciplines and universities researching immigrant youths’ civic development – and we think it’s important to recognize that young immigrants are also playing a key role in galvanizing older immigrants to vote, primarily by connecting...
Good faith and the honor of partisan election officials used to be enough to ensure trust in voting results – but not anymore
As the U.S. moves closer to the 2022 midterm elections, a sizable number of Americans express a lack of confidence in the accuracy of the vote count. That distrust is built largely on the widespread – and false – assertion that Donald Trump was re-elected in the 2020 presidential election, and that Joe Biden’s win was based on fraud. Despite the 2020 election being the most secure in American history, and the courts and U.S. Department of Justice uncovering no evidence of widespread voter fraud that could change the outcome, consistently about 70% of Republican voters suspect election fraud, and...
