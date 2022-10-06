ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whiteville, NC

The Robesonian

Principal seeks to be advocate for students, staff

Anthony Barton’s mission is to make a positive impact through the education of his students at the Public Schools of Robeson County Early College at Robeson Community College. Barton has about 15 years of experience in education and has recently taken the reins of PSRC Early College this year...
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Columbus County Agriculture Fair returning this week

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Cape Fear Fair and Expo isn’t happening this year, but the 42nd annual Columbus County Agriculture Fair is taking place this week. The fair made a comeback in 2021 after being cancelled the year before because of COVID. The fun kicks off...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WBTV

NC teacher shares concerns over proposal to change teacher licenses, pay scale

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A proposal is in the works that would affect how teachers across North Carolina obtain their licenses and income. The Professional Educator Preparation and Standards Commission (PEPSC) is working on a proposal that would redesign the teacher licensure scale and salaries for teachers. The current system...
EDUCATION
manninglive.com

McLeod nurses receive important award

McLeod Health is honored to announce that sixteen McLeod Registered Nurses (RN) were selected to receive the 2022 Palmetto Gold Award. These nurses represent McLeod Regional Medical Center, McLeod Health Clarendon, McLeod Health Dillon, McLeod Health Loris, McLeod Health Seacoast and McLeod Health Carolina Forest. They join the ranks of the 211 previous McLeod Nurses who have received this outstanding award.
DILLON, SC
fsuthevoice.com

Opinion: FSU Homecoming Review

Fayetteville State University Homecoming has been off to the races and a lot of it has been fun while some of it, not so much. Having attended almost all the events overall, it has been enjoyable. However, there were some events that the school and student activities could have done a lot better on.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
wpde.com

More than 50 employers expected for Lumberton job fair

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WPDE) — Robeson Community College is hosting a job fair on Oct. 7. There are expected to be 54 employers in attendance. The fair will take place from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. following "Homemade in Robeson Day". The job fair is open to students, alumni, and...
LUMBERTON, NC
kiss951.com

These Are The Best Public Elementary Schools In North Carolina

Choosing the right school for your child can feel like the most important decision in the world. It’s a factor in where you purchase a home. Should you shell out the big bucks for a private school education? How can you set your child up for success? So many parents stress about these decisions for years and years. Good think Niche.com is here to help with rankings of schools and universities across the country. They recently released their 2023 rankings of schools. This includes K-12 as well as higher education. You can play around with the filters and view the rankings based on a variety of factors. One of the more intriguing, and important levels of schooling is elementary schools. This is often when the path is set for children. So what are the best public elementary schools in North Carolina? Let’s find out.
EDUCATION
columbuscountynews.com

THE COLUMBUS CONNECTION with Jefferson Weaver (Weekly Podcast)

This week Jefferson has no guest in the studio. This week Jefferson has commentary on various local topics including the Columbus County Sheriff’s Race. THE COLUMBUS CONNECTION with Jefferson Weaver is a weekly public affairs program produced in, for, and about Columbus County. Each week Jefferson and his in-studio guests discuss topics of interest pertaining to Columbus and surrounding counties in North Carolina. The program is produced by Columbus County News in association with Jones Media Partners and can be heard every Saturday morning at 10 a.m. on WTXY AM1540, KOOL 103.9FM, and online at www.Kool1039Radio.com. It is also available as a podcast on Spotify, and on other podcast platforms as well.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
columbuscountynews.com

$75,000 3 bd 1ba 832 sq ft. Chadbourn NC

ATTENTION INVESTORS and HOME-FLIPPERS: Don’t miss out on this great opportunity for a starter-home or fixer-upper!Hello from Chadbourn, NC ”the Strawberry Capital of the World!” Approximately 830 sq. ft. with 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home located on a quiet street within city limits. Has a screened back porch and covered front porch! Great location as its only a short drive to North Carolina’s greatest beaches: Myrtle Beach, Wilmington Beach, and Ocean Isle Beaches.This home has great potential and would serve as a great beginner home or investment property to expand your portfolio!
CHADBOURN, NC
wpde.com

Lumbee Tribe to host annual Fish Fry and Fall Festival

PEMBROKE, N.C. (WPDE) — The Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina is gearing up for the annual Fish Fry and Fall Festival on Saturday at the Lumbee Tribe Cultural Center on Terry Sanford Drive in Maxton. This year’s fish fry will include a 5K fun run/ walk, Lumbee cultural demonstrations,...
MAXTON, NC
WECT

Two Southeastern Community College students arrested on drug charges

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Two students of Southeastern Community College were arrested on drug charges after a joint effort from Columbus County Sheriff’s Office and SCC Campus Police led to finding marijuana in their cars. SCC Campus Police contacted the CCSO to utilize a K-9 to conduct free air-sniff...
WHITEVILLE, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Suspended sheriff absent from Columbus County Candidates Forum

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — Five candidates were present for the Columbus County Candidates Forum on Thursday night at Southeastern Community College. Barbara Featherson, candidate for Columbus County Board of Commissioners; Charles Graham, candidate for the 7th Congressional District; Quinton McGee, incumbent for district court judge in Judicial District 13; Jason Soles, candidate for Columbus County Sheriff; and Edward Squires, candidate for Columbus County Board of Commissioners.
WHITEVILLE, NC

Community Policy