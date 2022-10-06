Read full article on original website
Elite Daily
Dark Times Are Ahead For 3 Zodiac Signs In October
This month could be isolating. Libra season usually marks a social time. It is #cuffingSZN, after all. But it won’t be long before Scorpio season makes it mark — and you know how dark the season of the Scorpion can get. That’s why October 2022 will be the worst for certain zodiac signs.
These 4 Zodiac Signs Will Have the Worst Month of October, but It’s Taking Them Somewhere Beautiful & Unexpected
If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the worst month of October 2022, don’t let it bring you down. This doesn’t mean you’re guaranteed to experience disaster, only that the planets are placing a little more strain on you than usual. However, let’s not forget that when you’re stuck between a rock and a hard place, it’s also the perfect amount of pressure to form a diamond. Luckily, the month begins with a dash of hope as Mercury retrograde *finally* comes to an end on October 2. This means things are about to start running more smoothly, so...
These 4 Zodiac Signs Will Have the Best Month of October & They Have So Much Magic on Their Side
It’s officially the season of the witch and the zodiac signs who will have the best month of October 2022 are diving right into the magic. Libra season is underway, bringing you a burst of beauty, friendship and romance. It’s also helping you establish harmony in your relationships, because last month’s Mercury retrograde likely caused unresolved issues to resurface. However, because this retrograde is coming to an end on October 2, you’re starting this month off with a weight being removed from your shoulders! Stationing direct at 24 degrees Virgo, Mercury will be completely free from the confusion as of October...
iheart.com
Video: Anomaly Hunter Spots 'Soldier' on Mars
An anomaly hunter studying NASA photos of Mars spotted a peculiar rock that bears an uncanny resemblance to a soldier wielding a shield. Indefatigable UFO researcher Scott Waring made the curious find while examining an image that the Curiosity rover captured last week. Amid the many sizeable and normal-looking rocks littering the surface of the Red Planet, he noticed the bewildering oddity which looks like a half-buried person holding a shield above their head.
The Mars Rover Just Caught A Glimpse of Something Scientists Never Thought They'd See
When it comes to space science, there is still a whole world out there we know very little about. Even some of the floating rocks up there that have been studied for a while, like Mars, astronomers are still learning more about, and their findings continue to shock us all. Now, the latest Mars discovery proves a theory scientists have held for a while, but never thought they’d actually see. Here’s what you need to know.
Elite Daily
The October 2022 Blood Moon Will Deeply Affect 4 Zodiac Signs
What’s not to like about Libra season? It’s a time when partnership is essential (hello, cuffing season!), conflict is avoided, and pleasure is a primary motivating factor. But while the harmonious energy of this season has been pleasant, the upcoming full moon in Aries (aka Hunter’s Moon) is encouraging everyone to switch gears big time, especially the four zodiac signs that will be affected by the October 2022 blood moon the most.
Refinery29
Your Horoscope This Week: 9th October to 15th October, 2022
On 9th October, the week starts off with an intense full moon in Aries urging us to heal our wounds. The following day, Mercury re-enters Libra, taking us back to the end of August when the trickster planet first moved into the air sign. Now we can rewrite our wrongs and make amends with others that resulted from Mercury’s treacherous backspin. The Libra sun and Aquarius retrograde in Saturn bring discipline to our lives on 11th October.
TODAY.com
October 2022 horoscopes: What this month has in store for your sign
According to astrology, October 2022 is a month for achieving and doing, rather than sitting back and watching life unfold. We have the opportunity to fine-tune our destinies — as long as we’re dedicated to the goals we want. Before heading into individual horoscopes, let's take a look...
Elite Daily
Your October 10, 2022 Weekly Horoscope Centers Conflict Resolution
If charming others has been easier than usual recently, you definitely have Libra season to thank. Now that the sun and Venus are both trekking through this relationship-oriented air sign together, flirting has likely become your favorite pastime, and this week’s astrology is bound to turn it up a notch. As Mercury reenters Libra for the first time since stationing retrograde back on Sept. 9, there are some conversations that may need to be revisited. This time, though, you’ve got a much clearer head. However, while socialization and kinship will ultimately be the biggest theme of your October 10, 2022 weekly horoscope, you’re bound to feel a little sluggish this week as Mars forms a square to Neptune in Pisces. The good thing is, there’s another transit that is very equipped to deal with any conflict that may arise.
These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have The Worst Week, Because Mercury Retrograde Is About To Get Even More Intense
September tends to be one of the busiest months of the year, which you can totally blame on the fact that it’s Virgo season. However, this year’s Virgo season is totally out of control, because not only is Mars in Gemini, but Mercury is also retrograde. When it rains, it sure does pour! If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the worst week of September 19 to 25, remember that this, too, shall pass. Once the moon enters vibrant Leo on September 20, you can expect some drama! I mean, let’s face it—a Leo moon is always a...
Today’s daily horoscope for Oct. 10, 2022
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You’re moving the pieces around, trying to find the fit, sometimes getting a match and a click and sometimes not. Either way, the puzzle is coming together. The only time it’s not is when you’re not working on it. SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21)....
Alien-Hunting Astronomer Says There May Be a Second Interstellar Object on Earth in New Study
A pair of researchers who previously identified what may be the first known interstellar meteor to impact Earth have now presented evidence of a second object that could have originated beyond the solar system, before it burned up in our planet’s skies and potentially fell to the surface, according to a new study.
Leo—Your October Horoscope Says a Solar Eclipse Is Making You Question Everything This Month
Feeling curious? If so, you should follow that thought! Your Leo horoscope for October 2022 wants you to embark on adventures that begin both near and far, because you’re tapping into a wealth of knowledge and stumbling upon mind-blowing evidence when you least expect it. As Venus opposes Jupiter in your open-minded and expansive ninth house on October 1, it will set the tone for a month filled with mischief, spontaneity and so many opportunities to step outside your comfort zone. That’s not the only reason you’re celebrating the month of October. By day two, Mercury retrograde will finally come to...
James Webb Telescope captured a stunning image of Neptune you have to see to believe
Neptune is the furthest known planet in our solar system. Because of that distance, getting great views of this ringed planet has been difficult. Now, though, James Webb has captured a stunning image of Neptune. In fact, the image is so stunning that the European Space Agency claims that it’s the clearest view of the planet we’ve had since 1989.
This Week’s Horoscope Forecast September 12th To 18th, 2022
In this week's astrology, Venus will make the most of the alignments that will force us to resolve concerns with our romantic and professional lives. Additionally, the Sun will be the second celestial body to participate in the majority of the transits, forcing us to improve our self-assurance and demeanor.
Scientists claim that the Earth could be in danger of flipping its magnetic poles
Credit: NASA on the Commons; no known copyright restrictions. Scientists estimate that the Earth's magnetic field came into existence at least 4 billion years ago. Since then, the Earth's magnetic poles have reversed several times. In a reversal, the magnetic north and south poles swap places.
Is a Libra in Love With You? How to Attract a Libra & Signs They May Be Falling For You
Are the wedding bells already ringing? When you fall for a Venus-ruled Libra, you may have immediate visions of commitment, marriage and more dancing before your eyes. After all, it is nearly impossible to resist this zodiac sign! Although you might be smitten, how do you know for sure if a Libra is in love with you, too? Who is Libra? Ruled by Venus—planet of love, beauty and friendship—Libra is the cardinal air sign who is unafraid of pioneering relationships and commitments. Like a mirror, Libra will often instinctively match the other. This also applies to someone if their sun, moon,...
