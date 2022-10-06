Read full article on original website
‘Let the Right One In’ Cast Explains That Premiere Shocker & Hunt for Vampire Cure (VIDEO)
[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for the series premiere of Let the Right One In.]. Let the Right One In takes most of its inspiration from the 2008 Swedish film, according to its cast. Grace Gummer, Nick Stahl, Kevin Carroll, and Jacob Buster stopped by TV Insider and TV Guide Magazine’s studio at New York Comic Con 2022 to chat about the Let the Right One In series premiere, which debuted October 9 on Showtime. And in the above video interview, we dive into the premiere cliffhanger and what it means for the show moving forward.
Matt LeBlanc is 'taking some time off' and won't join Friends castmates in their new projects
Matt LeBlanc is "taking some time off" from work. The 55-year-old actor - whose most recent roles included starring as Adam Burns in sitcom 'Man With A Plan' from 2016 to 2020, during which time he also hosted 'Top Gear' until 2019 - has ruled out reuniting with his former 'Friends' co-stars on their various projects for the time being.
‘The Boys’ Unveils Sister Sage & Firecracker’s Supersuits (PHOTOS)
The Boys Season 4 production is underway and Prime Video is giving fans their first glimpse at some of the newest Supe recruits as they unveil Sister Sage and Firecracker’s supersuits. As previously announced, Susan Heyward will take on the role of Sister Sage and Valorie Curry has been...
‘The Winchesters’: Meg Donnelly & Drake Rodger on Prequel’s Similarity to ‘Supernatural’ Season 1 (VIDEO)
Supernatural fans know the story of Mary and John Winchester… or so they think. That’s where the upcoming prequel, The Winchesters, which includes vets from the original series such as Jensen Ackles (who also reprises his role as Dean and narrates) and Danneel Ackles as executive producers and Robbie Thompson as the showrunner, comes in.
‘Quantum Leap’: NBC Orders 6 More Episodes of Reboot’s First Season
NBC is throwing more support behind Quantum Leap with the order of six more episodes, bringing Quantum Leap Season 1’s episode total to 18. The network announced the additions on Monday, October 10. The reboot is currently the No. 1 new show in the 18-49 demo and is one of the highest-rated new shows of the Fall 2022 season.
