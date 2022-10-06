Liz Mathis dabs away tears from her eyes with a tissue as sunlight streams into the living room of her Hiawatha home on a temperate Tuesday afternoon in late August. The 64-year-old Democratic state lawmaker had just finished recounting, during her run for re-election to the Iowa Senate in 2016, knocking on the door of a Cedar Rapids couple on a fixed income, unable to afford their out-of-pocket prescription drug costs.

IOWA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO