ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Comments / 0

Related
KPVI Newschannel 6

Meet Democrat Liz Mathis, running to unseat incumbent

Liz Mathis dabs away tears from her eyes with a tissue as sunlight streams into the living room of her Hiawatha home on a temperate Tuesday afternoon in late August. The 64-year-old Democratic state lawmaker had just finished recounting, during her run for re-election to the Iowa Senate in 2016, knocking on the door of a Cedar Rapids couple on a fixed income, unable to afford their out-of-pocket prescription drug costs.
IOWA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Former President Trump endorses Smith County judge in bid for Congress

Former President Donald Trump has endorsed Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran in his bid to fill the seat that has long been held by U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert. In a post Monday afternoon on his Truth Social platform, Trump posted a message in support of Moran, a Tyler Republican, in his race against Democrat Jrmar Jefferson of Texarkana to represent the 1st Congressional District.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KPVI Newschannel 6

N.H. Senate's STR bill to be discussed Tuesday

CONCORD — It's back, but perhaps not for long. A bill to legalize and regulate short-tern rentals throughout New Hampshire that went to interim study in the spring is on tap to be discussed by the House Municipal and County Government Committee on Tuesday. The title of SB 249...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Sununu
KPVI Newschannel 6

Meet GOP’s Ashley Hinson, seeking reelection to Congress

Hundreds piled into the Lynn Dunn Memorial Building at the Linn County Fairgrounds in Central City on a Sunday evening in late August. Attendees piled coleslaw and pulled pork onto paper plates as Ashley Hinson fiddled on her violin alongside a four-piece band, playing along to a series of country tunes.
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy