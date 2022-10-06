Read full article on original website
Related
North Platte Telegraph
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 11, 2022 in North Platte, NE
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. The forecast is showing a hot day in North Platte. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Red Flag Warning from TUE 12:00 PM CDT until TUE 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte homes for big families
2016 Double-wide Home ONLY for sale. Seller is looking for a buyer to move this home off the property. This home is very spacious and has an open floor plan. Five total bedrooms with a Master bedroom w/walk in closet and master bath w/soaking tub, separate shower & double sink. Laundry/Mud room coming in from back door and just off the kitchen. Wonderful kitchen with huge island. 4 more bedrooms and full bath complete the home. Newer central a/c goes with the property along w/newer septic tank if wanted.
North Platte Telegraph
Birth announcements, Oct. 8
Natalie Savage and Scott Aloi of North Platte are the parents of a son, Jones Heron, born Oct. 3, 2022, weighing 7 pounds, 5 ounces. Grandparents are Julie Savage and Frank Aloi, both of North Platte, and Deb Aloi of Loveland, Colorado. SIMON MICHAEL FARR. Shane and Susie Farr of...
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte Area Chamber ag scholarship deadline approaches
The deadline to submit applications for the North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corporation’s Agri-Business Committee scholarship is Oct. 17. Two $1,000 scholarships will be awarded at the Committee’s Annual Farmer/Rancher Appreciation Banquet on Nov. 14, at the Ramada by Wyndham Sandhills Convention Center in North Platte. To...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte neighbors: Obituaries for October 11
Read through the obituaries published today in North Platte Telegraph. Marilyn Kay Weddel Marilyn Kay Weddel, 83, died Oct. 3, 2022. Service is at 10 a.m. Friday, October 14, at the First Bapstist Church with Clin…
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte volleyball drops two in home double dual
The North Platte volleyball team fell in straight sets to both Lincoln Northeast (25-17, 25-23) and Lincoln Southeast (25-15, 25-17) during the North Platte Double Duals on Saturday in North Platte. “They’re learning to work together through it all, and it’s really fun to see the changes and stuff when...
North Platte Telegraph
Windham: Bomgaars expands sporting goods to serve area outdoor enthusiasts
If you haven’t been into the Bomgaars store in North Platte recently, and you are an outdoor enthusiasts, you need to do so. I bet you’ll be impressed!. Bomgaars has been expanding their sporting goods department — let me rephrase that — mega-expanding their sporting goods department. Most notably when you first see the area is the gun counter and surrounding aisles. I believe that now have the most complete sporting goods section in town.
North Platte Telegraph
Youth tour planes with Civil Air Patrol at Lee Bird Field
The North Platte Civil Air Patrol group hosted an open house on Saturday at the North Platte Regional Airport. Aaron Parshall, cadet, was one of several club members guiding tours of planes used by the Patrol. “We have three civil air patrol planes, we have the helicopter from the hospital...
IN THIS ARTICLE
North Platte Telegraph
Morrison, Jones tied for fifth at Class A state golf tournament
Two North Platte golfers are tied for fifth after the first day of the Class A state tournament at the Norfolk Country Club. Karsen Morrison and Abbie Jones both shot an 80 during the opening round, putting them in a six-way tie for fifth. Lincoln Pius X’s Nicole Kolbas is...
North Platte Telegraph
Lincoln County commissioners purchase building for probation office
The Lincoln County commissioners voted to approve the purchase of real estate to house District 11 probation offices in North Platte. The building is located at 103, 105, 107 and 111 N. Dewey St. Lonnie Folchert, chief probation officer, said the building would allow the probation department room to accommodate current needs as well as future growth.
North Platte Telegraph
State permit application details Sustainable Beef’s odor control plans
Sustainable Beef LLC’s first major state permit application lays out the processes and machines to be used to control air quality at its intended North Platte beef processing plant. The basic workings of the plant’s onsite wastewater treatment system also are covered in the company’s Aug. 15 application for...
North Platte Telegraph
Canteen Festival swings into the weekend
The second annual North Platte Canteen Festival concluded its first day with the swing dance after a full day of activities. A performance of “A Sentimental Journey” was at the Fox Theater on Sunday afternoon featuring Canteen tales and 1940s swing standards. The show will be repeated today at 2 p.m. at the Fox Theater.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
North Platte Telegraph
Letter to the Editor: Sandhills Symphony back from COVID-19 hiatus
I would like to invite you to attend a wonderful music event. After being absent for over two years, due to COVID-19, the Sandhills Symphony Orchestra, returns to the stage this Sunday, Oct. 16, at 3 p.m. at the North Platte High School Performing Arts Center. Our dedicated musicians come...
North Platte Telegraph
Historic Ag Hall is base for NCTA's student leaders
CURTIS — Each first and third Tuesday of the month at 12:10 p.m., Student Senate members of the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture gather at the oldest building on campus. They network and keep student groups informed, offer input to administrators and faculty, discuss policy or campus concerns or coordinate service projects with Curtis and Frontier County residents.
North Platte Telegraph
District to hear preliminary enrollment report
The North Platte Public Schools Board of Education will consider an amended 2022-23 school calendar at Monday’s regular meeting. That is the only action item on the agenda. Stuart Simpson, executive director of finance, will share the preliminary enrollment figures. The official numbers will not be available until the process is completed to make sure students are not dually enrolled.
North Platte Telegraph
Letter to the Editor: Dentist made care affordable
Thank you, Angie Turner, for your letter to the editor. I have a brother who's a Type 1 diabetic. He moved back to North Platte from Oklahoma. He is on Medicaid, and he wasn't able to go out of town to see a dentist. I felt so sad about him and was worried about how his teeth looked. When he told me he hadn't been to a dentist in two years, I went to our regular dentist and told the staff there about my brother's situation.
North Platte Telegraph
Man, 19, critically wounded in shooting near Fourth and Eastman
An 18-year-old man was arrested early Sunday after a shooting near East Fourth Street and Eastman Avenue. North Platte police and fire personnel responded at 11:34 p.m. Saturday to a reported shooting. A 19-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to the chest, Police Chief Steve Reeves said in a press release Sunday morning.
North Platte Telegraph
Great Plains Health denies allegations made in former cardiologist's lawsuit
Great Plains Health has denied allegations made by Richard Markiewicz and agreed with the facility’s former cardiologist that a jury trial should be held in the case. The facility’s stance was filed in U.S. District Court on Oct. 5 in response to Markiewicz’s suit that claims outgoing CEO Mel McNea, incoming and current CEO Ivan Mitchell and Ned Mack, head of GPH’s Governance Committee, “made false and defamatory statements” about him after his firing and as he searched for future employment.
North Platte Telegraph
Letter to the Editor: Jacobson has proven himself
It is not often that we have the opportunity to vote for a candidate with the proven ability for office that Mike Jacobson has. He is a successful businessman in the financial field. He is a successful farmer with experience in many areas of agriculture. He and Julie have served the community in many ways including education, the arts and their church.
Comments / 0