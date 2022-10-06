Read full article on original website
Georgia commit makes big jump in latest Top247 rankings
247Sports' Football Recruiting analyst Andrew Ivins breaks down Georgia TE commit and 4-star TE Lawson Luckie and his big jump in the newest Class of 2023 rankings.
Georgia football commit AJ Harris rises in 247Sports rankings
On Wednesday 247Sports updated its Top247 for the 2023 class and Phenix City (Ala.) Central defensive back and Georgia commitment AJ Harris saw his rating rise from a 96 to a 97 and in doing so, his ranking went from No. 27 on 247Sports to No. 23 overall. He is the No. 2 cornerback in the country and the No. 2 overall recruit in Alabama on 247Sports. Harris committed to Georgia over Alabama, Florida, and Clemson on June 16.
Saban: Bryce Young has made 'a lot of progress' since Saturday
Alabama head coach Nick Saban ended his opening statement on Wednesday morning’s SEC teleconference by providing the latest update on junior quarterback Bryce Young (shoulder). “People are gonna ask about Bryce, and there’s really nothing new to tell you,” Saban said. “He’s making progress, he’s been able to practice...
What Tennessee coach Josh Heupel said about rivalry with Alabama
Tennessee’s Josh Heupel was the fifth head coach to appear on the SEC football coaches weekly teleconference Wednesday. During his 10-minute window with reporters, Heupel was asked several questions about Alabama. Below is everything he said about the Crimson Tide. “Just finished up our Wednesday practice, and guys are...
Saban talks Hendon Hooker, uptempo offenses on SEC teleconference
Alabama head coach Nick Saban on Wednesday joined the seventh SEC teleconference of the 2022 football season. Below is a full transcript of everything Saban said as the sixth coach on the weekly teleconference ahead of the Crimson Tide’s upcoming game against Tennessee. “This is a great opportunity for...
Clemson QB D.J. Uiagalelei expresses excitement for Tigers' road game at Florida State
Coming off a blowout, 31-3 win over Boston College last week, No. 4 Clemson looks to move to 7-0 on the season and further its stranglehold on the ACC Atlantic with a win over Florida State on the road Saturday. Quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei continues to put last year's struggles behind him and completed 18-of-32 passes for 220 yards, three touchdowns and one interception against the Eagles. Earlier this week, Uiagalelei expressed excitement about the opportunity to play in a hostile environment in Tallahassee.
Josh Heupel talks Alabama, Hendon Hooker and more on SEC teleconference
Tennessee walloped LSU in Baton Rouge last week to set up a colossal showdown of two of the SEC’s three remaining unbeaten teams on Saturday when Alabama comes to Neyland Stadium. The sixth-ranked Vols have lost the past 15 games in the Third Saturday in October rivalry with the third-ranked Crimson Tide, and will be looking for its first win against Alabama since Nick Saban took over ahead of the 2007 season. Ahead of the big game, Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel took his usual spot late Wednesday morning on the SEC teleconference featuring each of the league’s 14 coaches.
Talent in Tallahassee: FSU vs. Clemson Visitor List 2.0
'Noles to host a talented crop of prospects for Clemson weekend. © 2005-2022 CBS INTERACTIVE ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. CBS Sports is a registered trademark of CBS Broadcasting Inc.
Week 7 College Football Picks: Vanderbilt At No. 1 Georgia
Brady Quinn and Danny Kanell join Amanda Guerra to share their picks for Vanderbilt at No. 1 Georgia.
247Sports
Alabama vs. Tennessee: Paul Finebaum says Vols, fans confident as Crimson Tide prepare to come to town
Tennessee enters its game against Alabama with a No. 6 ranking in the AP Top 25 and fresh off a win at then-No. 25 LSU, and Paul Finebaum knows how anxious Vols fans are to welcome the No. 3 Crimson Tide. Both at 6-0, the stakes are higher than they have been in a long time in this one, but can Tennessee actually pull it off? Finebaum says there is no shortage of confidence.
247Sports
Georgia football recruiting: Terrell Davis shouts out Bulldogs RB commit Roderick Robinson II
Terrell Davis took note of Georgia footbal securing a massive commitment on the recruiting trail from four-star running back Roderick Robinson II, flipping him from UCLA. Out of San Diego’s Lincoln High, Robinson is the No. 20 running back and No. 23 player from California for the Class of 2023. He took an official visit to Athens over the weekend to see the Bulldogs take on Auburn.
Late Kick: Clemson will get the job done on the road against Florida State
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate previews the week seven matchup between Clemson and Florida State.
Week 7 College Football Picks: No. 4 Clemson At Florida State
Brady Quinn and Danny Kanell join Amanda Guerra to share their picks for No. 4 Clemson at Florida State.
Stetson Bennett injury update from Georgia football coach Kirby Smart
On the surface, the passing stats from Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett in the 42-10 victory over Auburn, 22-of-32 (68.75%) for 208 yards, do not appear notable in any way. But included in those incompletions were several missed opportunities due to throws being off the mark, and several quick strike and screen attempts appeared to be a struggle for the sixth-year signal caller. During the CBS broadcast, it was noted that Bennett was dealing with a shoulder issue. While Smart did not mention anything in his postgame press conference, on Monday he did indicate his starting quarterback was dinged up but not necessarily injured.
Heupel updates injury statuses of Cedric Tillman, Gerald Mincey for Alabama game
Tennessee rolled to a big win at LSU despite the absence of star wide receiver Cedric Tillman for a second straight game and starting left tackle Gerald Mincey, but the Vols would love to have both players back for this week’s battle of unbeatens against Alabama. Vols head coach Josh Heupel on Monday updated the status of both players for the showdown with the Crimson Tide. The Vols will continue to be in wait-and-see mode this week with Tillman and his ankle injury, but Heupel said he expects Mincey to return to the lineup.
247Sports
Paul Finebaum shreds Jimbo Fisher, warns Alabama before Tennessee
Paul Finebaum said Texas A&M's loss to Alabama was an indictment on Jimbo Fisher and his offensive play-calling, shredding the Aggies coach for his decision on the final play of the game inside the Crimson Tide's 5-yard line. The win for Alabama kept Nick Saban's team unbeaten heading into Saturday's showdown at sixth-ranked Tennessee.
247Sports
