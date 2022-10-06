In a tale of two halves, the Vanderbilt Commodores were soundly defeated by the No. 9 Ole Miss Rebels 52-28 on a rather chilly fall day at First Bank Stadium. The cold did not stop the scoring with the teams combining for 80 points. The first half featured 37 total points, over 450 yards of total offense and multiple big plays in the passing game. The second half saw much of the same but was dominated by Ole Miss.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO