Vanderbilt Hustler
Men’s Golf: Bending, not breaking, at the Ben Hogan Invitational
After a disappointing loss at the hands of Tennessee, Vanderbilt was back in action at the Ben Hogan Collegiate Invitational on Oct. 3. Despite a valiant comeback effort, the team finished fifth in the tournament, marking two straight losses. Playing well at what is considered one of the premiere regular...
Vanderbilt Hustler
GUEST EDITORIAL: Anti-Indigenous and racist sentiments at Vanderbilt start at the top
We, the past and present co-presidents of the Indigenous Scholars Organization, are writing this piece to hold accountable Vanderbilt administrators that have continuously stifled efforts to institutionalize a land acknowledgment at Vanderbilt University. It is unacceptable that, after nearly four years of tireless advocacy from student leaders, Vanderbilt has still...
Vanderbilt Hustler
Vanderbilt falls apart in second half, loses to Ole Miss 52-28
In a tale of two halves, the Vanderbilt Commodores were soundly defeated by the No. 9 Ole Miss Rebels 52-28 on a rather chilly fall day at First Bank Stadium. The cold did not stop the scoring with the teams combining for 80 points. The first half featured 37 total points, over 450 yards of total offense and multiple big plays in the passing game. The second half saw much of the same but was dominated by Ole Miss.
Vanderbilt Hustler
Keith Urban in Nashville: A surprise-filled Friday night
Country music legend, Keith Urban is nearing the end of his “The Speed of Now” tour, but if his performance on Oct. 7 at Bridgestone Arena was any indication, he is still going strong. The lighting choices and the order of the tracks worked effectively and made the show engaging. Peppy openers from Ingrid Andress and Tyler Hubbard set the tone for the night, and the two hours that Urban spent on the stage flew by.
Vanderbilt Hustler
October’s concert cheat sheet
Nashville has some exciting acts coming to town this month. From country stars and pop titans to rising indie artists, October has a concert lineup guaranteed to please music fans of all varieties. Whether you’re an EDM aficionado, a hip-hop scholar or just a music lover looking for a helping of nostalgia, Nashville venues have something in store for you this month.
Vanderbilt Hustler
‘Dehumanizing’: Students allege challenges with mobility rides
The Student Access Office announced on Sept. 26 that it moved to room 216 in Sarratt Center from the Baker Building. Amid these changes aimed to improve accessibility, injured students allege challenges with long wait periods and a lack of support outside business hours. The Student Access Office falls under...
