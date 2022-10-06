(Stillwater, Okla.) — A Stillwater man has been jailed on $50,000 bail with an order to have no contact with his mother, whom he is accused of stabbing in the neck. James “Jay” Robert Kerns, 34, who was scheduled to be arraigned this week, could be given a 10-year prison term if convicted of domestic assault and battery with a knife.

STILLWATER, OK ・ 3 DAYS AGO