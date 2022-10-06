Read full article on original website
Father of four found dead at troubled Oklahoma City motel
For the third time this year, a homicide investigation is underway at the Plaza Inn.
1 Dead In SE OKC Shooting
The Oklahoma City Police Department is responding to a shooting near South I-235 Service Road and Southeast 29th Street. OCPD is still assessing the situation, but have confirmed one fatality. So far, there have been no arrests. This is a developing story.
OCPD Arrest Man Accused Of Hitting Son Multiple Times
Oklahoma City Police have arrested a man on child abuse complaints. Donald Davis has been accused of hitting his teenage son in the face multiple times after officers said Davis found the teen smoking marijuana in his car.. Davis was booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center.
One person killed in Plaza Inn shooting
Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting in south Oklahoma City.
Check fraud on the rise across Oklahoma County
Scam alert! Check fraud is on the rise again across Oklahoma County. Thieves are finding new ways to steal your checks. It’s becoming more and more common. The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office is seeing many seniors falling victim to these scams.
KOCO
New ordinance gives police ability to impound privately owned vehicles in OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY — If you’re caught street racing, your vehicle can soon be legally impounded. The new city ordinance will go into effect this week in Oklahoma City. It will be harsher punishment for those participating in what police call “street takeovers.”. The biggest goal of the...
KOCO
Homicide investigation underway at Oklahoma City motel, police say
OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting Monday morning at a motel in southeast Oklahoma City. Police said the homicide investigation is underway at the Plaza Inn near Southeast 29th Street and Interstate 35. Police have not released any details. KOCO 5 will provide more information when...
Harrah community mourning loss of father, daughter in crash
An Oklahoma community is mourning the loss of two family members following a weekend car accident.
McLain High School shooting suspect in custody
TULSA, Okla. — A 16-year-old boy who police were looking for after a shooting at a homecoming game at McLain High School has turned himself in, Tulsa police announced on social media on Saturday. Niavien Lee Golden, 16, faces one count of murder and three counts of shooting with...
kaynewscow.com
Blackwell police logs Oct. 1-8
The following information is provided by Blackwell police. At 1:58 a.m. police took a report on break in reported in the 400 block of east Edwards. At 3:02 p.m. fire units responded to a report of a truck and hay bales on fire at 60th and Highway 11. Oct. 3.
KOCO
Family grieving after employee at Oklahoma grain company found dead at work
ENID, Okla. — Police are investigating and a family is grieving after an employee at an Oklahoma grain company was found dead at work Thursday. The call to police said Dustin Buffalo fell from a grain elevator at the Archer-Daniels-Midland gran company. The Enid man's wife told KOCO 5...
1600kush.com
Stillwater man accused of stabbing his mother in the neck
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A Stillwater man has been jailed on $50,000 bail with an order to have no contact with his mother, whom he is accused of stabbing in the neck. James “Jay” Robert Kerns, 34, who was scheduled to be arraigned this week, could be given a 10-year prison term if convicted of domestic assault and battery with a knife.
10 members of a drug trafficking organization indicted
TULSA, Okla. — A federal indictment has been unsealed charging 10 defendants with drug conspiracy, the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Northern District of Oklahoma announced this week. “Federal prosecutors and our law enforcement partners continue the fight to reduce the flow of deadly narcotics into northeastern Oklahoma,”...
Child and adult dead in fatal single car accident in Harrah
A single vehicle fatal car accident has left two dead in the city of Harrah on North Dobbs Road. One child along with a man have died and police are still investigating how it happened.
KOCO
2 minors in custody after leading Oklahoma troopers on high-speed chase
SHAWNEE, Okla. — Authorities took two minors into custody after they led troopers on a high-speed chase that ended in a crash early Friday morning. Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials told KOCO 5 that a 14-year-old girl from Seminole was driving west in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 40 before crossing the center median and into the westbound lanes at a high rate of speed.
Woman allegedly kills partner at Oklahoma City apartment
We are learning new details about Oklahoma City's 61st homicide that happened early Friday morning at an apartment complex.
okcfox.com
Five Oklahoma tribes to endorse Joy Hofmeister for governor
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Leaders from five of the largest tribes in Oklahoma are coming together on Tuesday for a press conference where they will announce their endorsement of Joy Hofmeister for Governor of Oklahoma. The Cherokee, Chickasaw, Muscogee, Choctaw and Seminole Nations will make the announcement at the...
KTUL
Silver Alert issued for 64-year-old Enid man
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has issued a Silver Alert for 64-year-old Thomas Scalley. Troopers say he was last seen in a purple t-shirt, blue jeans, white socks, and camo shoes walking southbound from 3209 S. Highway 81 in Enid. Scalley is an at-risk individual, troopers...
News On 6
OKC Woman Shoots, Kills Girlfriend In NW OKC
A deadly overnight shooting took a disturbing turn on Friday in northwest Oklahoma City. The suspect confessed to the shooting and partially dismembering 24-year-old Brianne Torres’ leg. Investigators initially booked Rana Sievert, 24, into the Oklahoma County Detention Center on a lesser charge of manslaughter in the first-degree. Oklahoma...
OKCPD, OCSO warn against impersonation scams
Both the Oklahoma City Police Department and the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office are warning against scammers posing as the police chief or sheriff.
