Hudson Star-Observer
Celebrate 50 years of the St. Croix River's Wild and Scenic River dedication
The Lower St. Croix River from Taylors Falls, Minnesota and St. Croix Falls, Wisconsin, to Hastings, Minnesota and Prescott, Wisconsin was added as a Wild and Scenic River in October of 1972. Join Wild Rivers Conservancy of the St. Croix and Namekagon and partners on Wednesday, Oct. 12 from 6:30-...
Hudson Star-Observer
Ann Burtis
Ann Burtis, age 50, of Woodbury, MN, formerly of Hudson, WI, passed away peacefully at her home with her family at her side. Ann was born in Edina on December 19, 1971, to parents Steve and Gloria Keller. She attended Hudson High School where she was a part of the marching band and swim team. She graduated with the class of 1990. She then continued her education at St. Olaf where she earned a degree in finance and accounting. On June 18, 1994 Ann married her high school sweet heart John Burtis. Ann worked as a finance accountant for 8 years but once she had her son Jack, she dedicated her life to being the best mother she could for her only child. Ann was very involved with Jack’s school and even helped start the carnival at River Crest Elementary when it first opened. As a family John, Jack and Ann where able to travel to many places around the world and got to experience many cultures. She loved finding new and exciting places on their travels.
Hudson Star-Observer
Letter: Nonnegotiable issue
The Denmark-owned manure digester which is pushing its way into little Roberts, Wisconsin, in St. Croix County is a very bad idea. Although the technology which will turn turkey litter and animal manure (from Barron County and others) into natural gas to heat homes sounds good there are other issues which aren't being addressed.
Hudson Star-Observer
Somerset stung by one of MBC’s greatest comebacks
The Somerset football team looked to be in good shape, leading 52-20 in the third quarter of Friday’s home game against Amery. Then disaster struck. The Spartans made several critical mistakes and Amery turned unstoppable. The Warriors rallied from a 32-point deficit to beat Somerset, 62-58. This goes down as one of the highest scoring games in Middle Border Conference history.
Hudson Star-Observer
New Richmond punches ticket to playoffs
New Richmond needed to win one of its final two games to qualify for the playoffs, so why not get it out of the way on homecoming?. The Tigers clinched a postseason berth for the ninth straight season with a 28-14 homecoming win over Eau Claire North Friday, and head coach Reggie Larson said it was good to get it out of the way.
