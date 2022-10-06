ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

CBS News

CDC drops COVID-19 travel notices for individual countries

The federal government is scrapping another of its responses to the pandemic. On Monday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention dropped its country-by-country COVID-19 travel health notices that it began issuing early in the pandemic. The reason: Fewer countries are testing for the virus or reporting the number...
UPI News

CDC ends country-by-country COVID-19 travel advisories

Oct. 4 (UPI) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will no longer publish a list of country-by-country COVID-19 travel advisories, instead issuing warnings based on "a specific variant" or changing circumstances. Scuttling the country-by-county advisories is the latest in a series of government decisions acknowledging COVID-19 as a...
