Ex-federal prosecutor on Trump's claims about Bush stashing away secret government files: 'People say stuff like this when they're guilty and scared'
Trump said former President George H.W. Bush kept secret government files at a Chinese restaurant. He also called for the late president to be investigated, despite Bush having died in 2018. Joyce Vance, a former prosecutor, said Trump's claims resembled those guilty people make. Joyce Vance, a former federal prosecutor,...
Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville won’t back down from comments that reparations for slavery reward criminals
Republican U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville from Alabama has refused to apologize for saying that Democrats want reparations for slavery because “they think the people that do the crime are owed that.”. The right-wing GOP lawmaker has not responded to howls of outrage over the racist remark falsely equating Black...
Female students shout at Iranian president to 'get lost' as he condemns protests
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi was greeted with chants of "get lost" from female students while he visited a university and condemned the protests that resulted from the death of a young woman while she was in custody for failing to properly wear a headscarf. A video posted on Twitter by...
Kevin McCarthy yelled a curse word down the phone at Trump on Jan 6, saying his supporters were trying to kill him, book says
House Minority leader Kevin McCarthy has tried to downplay the Jan 6 riot, but on the day of the violence he angrily confronted Trump in a phone call.
Ohio Senate debate with Ryan, Vance descends into attacks
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The first debate between Democratic U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan and Republican JD Vance descended quickly into attacks Monday, with the candidates for Ohio's open U.S. Senate seat accusing each other of being responsible for job losses and putting party loyalty ahead of voters’ needs.
Young immigrants are looking to social media to engage in politics and elections – even if they are not eligible to vote
Immigrants’ political power is on the rise in the United States. The number of eligible immigrant voters nearly doubled from about 12 million in 2000 to more than 23 million in 2020. Immigrant voters tend to be older than U.S.-born voters, but immigrants ages 18 to 37 still made up 20% of all immigrant voters in 2020. We are a team of scholars and students across disciplines and universities researching immigrant youths’ civic development – and we think it’s important to recognize that young immigrants are also playing a key role in galvanizing older immigrants to vote, primarily by connecting...
Air raid warnings heard throughout Ukraine for second day
Air raid warnings sounded throughout Ukraine on Tuesday as residents braced for more potential missile strikes after Russia targeted approximately a dozen cities in recent days. Ukrainians were sent scurrying toward shelters as sirens sounded and mobile phones blared warnings to take cover. The Ukrainian air force said Russian bombers...
Good faith and the honor of partisan election officials used to be enough to ensure trust in voting results – but not anymore
As the U.S. moves closer to the 2022 midterm elections, a sizable number of Americans express a lack of confidence in the accuracy of the vote count. That distrust is built largely on the widespread – and false – assertion that Donald Trump was re-elected in the 2020 presidential election, and that Joe Biden’s win was based on fraud. Despite the 2020 election being the most secure in American history, and the courts and U.S. Department of Justice uncovering no evidence of widespread voter fraud that could change the outcome, consistently about 70% of Republican voters suspect election fraud, and...
'A very dangerous road': Putin and the U.S. navigate a new round of nuclear brinkmanship
WASHINGTON — After the Soviet Union decided to remove nuclear missiles from Cuba in October 1962, President Kennedy praised Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev for his “statesmanlike decision,” which he believed would prove “an important and constructive contribution to peace.”. A half-century later, President Biden and Russian...
Michigan Dem calls for fresh leadership in Washington: ‘We need new blood’
Democrats need “new blood” in top leadership, a Michigan congresswoman said Sunday. The call came from Rep. Elissa Slotkin as Democrats are fighting to keep control of Congress in next month’s midterm elections. “I have been very vocal, including with my own leadership in the House, that...
Mexico files new lawsuit accusing Arizona gun dealers of weapons trafficking
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexico's government filed a lawsuit against five Arizona gun dealers on Monday accusing them of participating in illicit weapons trafficking, a Mexican official told Reuters, in an ongoing push to hold retailers responsible for the deadly trade. Mexican leaders have for years blasted illegal arms smuggling from...
