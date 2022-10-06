ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

The Independent

How likely is it that Biden will be impeached if the GOP retakes the House?

When President Joe Biden returns to work in Washington next January, he could be facing a starkly different reality on Capitol Hill.Buoyed by Mr Biden’s low approval ratings, Republicans are mounting bids to take control of both the House and Senate from their Democratic rivals. Winning a majority in one or both chambers would be a massive impediment to passing further legislation meant to enact Mr Biden’s political agenda, and could have further-reaching consequences for the White House as well.As the White House prepares for a potentially GOP-controlled Congress, the possibility of one major headache for the administration (or...
Joe Biden
Mark Kelly
The Independent

Psaki says Democrats know they’re doomed if midterms are a vote about Biden

Former White House press secretary Jen Psaki has said Democrats know that if the 2022 midterm election is about President Joe Biden’s record, they will lose.Ms Psaki, who left the Biden administration earlier this year, is now a contributor to NBC and will soon be a host for MSNBC. Appearing on “Meet the Press” on Sunday, she said that Democrats feel that if the election is about who is more extreme, then they can win, specifically citing Republican Representativer Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia. “If it is a referendum on the president, they will lose and they know that,”...
Pamplin Media Group

President Biden to swing through Oregon again

Focus is likely on Democrats in Nov. 8 campaign; April 21 rally was for his $1.2 trillion public works legislation. President Joe Biden will make a second swing to Oregon next weekend. The White House has released no details about the visit, which is likely intended to boost the prospects...
The Hill

Trump to hold back-to-back rallies in Arizona, Nevada

Former President Trump will hold back-to-back rallies in Arizona and Nevada next week, the latest sign that he’s ramping up his political activity ahead of the November midterms. Trump is set to appear in Minden, Nev., to campaign for GOP Senate hopeful Adam Laxalt and gubernatorial nominee Joe Lombardo...
Washington Examiner

Blake Masters finds himself the underdog in race for coveted Arizona Senate seat

Two months ago, Blake Masters was riding high, having just clinched the GOP nomination for Senate in Arizona. These days, he's barely hanging on. The brown-haired, slightly robotic venture capitalist who counted billionaire Peter Thiel as a mentor and former President Donald Trump as a pal had a decent shot at beating the state's popular Democratic incumbent, Sen. Mark Kelly.
Matthew C. Woodruff

Opinion: Two of Biden’s biggest victories came with Republican support.

Agreement(Stock-free.org) Joe Biden has been in national politics a long time, first elected to the US Senate from Delaware in 1972, Biden has been serving the country as an elected official for 50 years. One thing is for sure, through the years Biden showed he knows how to work with the Republican party to get things done. In fact, it was one of the bedrock promises he made as a candidate.
KTAR.com

Watch: Former President Donald Trump holds rally in Mesa

PHOENIX — Former President Donald Trump will host a rally in Mesa Sunday with Republican candidates including Kari Lake, Blake Masters and Mark Finchem. The event taking place at Legacy Sports Park, 6321 S. Ellsworth Road, will mark Trump’s second visit to Arizona in four months to support Kari Lake for governor and Blake Masters for U.S. Senate.
