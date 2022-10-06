ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Daily News

Brooklyn man stabbed to death in fight outside favorite bar mourned by girlfriend as loving dad, ‘positive soul’ (EXCLUSIVE)

A Brooklyn man stabbed to death in a brawl outside a bar he frequented almost every weekend was remembered as a nonconfrontational father by his longtime girlfriend. Kerwin Cox, 35, was with friends at the bar on Franklin Ave. near Lincoln Place in Crown Heights early Saturday when he got into a fight that spilled outside and ended in his death. “Kerwin was such a positive soul,” girlfriend ...
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Woman bashed in back of head by stranger in unprovoked Manhattan subway attack

A woman was bashed in the back of the head by a stranger in an unprovoked Manhattan subway attack early Monday, police said. The 49-year-old victim was struck with an unknown object as she was getting on an uptown No. 2 train at the 110th St. station in Harlem about 2:25 a.m., cops said. She got off the train at 125th St. and reported the incident to police. The victim was treated at Harlem ...
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Manhattan mugging: Woman dragged to West Village street by hair

WEST VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — Police are asking for the public’s help finding a crook who dragged a woman to the ground by her hair in the West Village and stole her purse. The victim, 35, was walking near West 4th and Charles streets around 10:55 p.m. Sept. 25 when the assailant approached her from […]
MANHATTAN, NY
fox5ny.com

Police identify Long Island woman stabbed to death in home

NEW YORK - Nassau County Police have released the identity of a woman killed in her North Bellmore home last week. Police say they got multiple 911 calls for a domestic incident at a home on S. Bismark Ave. just after 11:30 p.m. on Thursday. When officers arrived they found...
BELLMORE, NY
PIX11

Man shot in the head, dies in Brooklyn: NYPD

FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man died from a gunshot wound to the head in Flatbush Friday night, according to the NYPD. Officers found the 40-year-old victim unconscious and unresponsive near Bedford Avenue and Albemarle Road after they were dispatched around 10:40 p.m., authorities said. The victim was taken by EMS to an area hospital, […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Brooklyn tragedy: Fatal stabbing suspect lived with victim’s family, dated his sister

A suspected killer accused of stabbing a man to death outside a Brooklyn deli shared a roof with his victim, cops say — living in the same cozy, two-story house with three generations of the slain man’s family. Murder suspect Erickson Jean-Gilles, 32, had been dating his alleged victim’s sister when a fight between the two men turned fatal on Sept. 27. The killing has left victim Frederick ...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

NYPD: Man fatally stabbed in attack outside Brooklyn bar

NEW YORK -- The NYPD is investigating a deadly stabbing Saturday morning in Brooklyn. It happened at around 1:30 a.m. on Franklin Avenue in Crown Heights. According to police, 35-year-old Kerwin Cox was stabbed multiple times and collapsed in front of a bar. Cox was taken to the hospital, where he died. A witness told police they saw Cox getting attacked and the suspect taking off. 
BROOKLYN, NY

