Woman, 49, bashed over head in unprovoked attack at Harlem subway station
A woman was struck in the head as she boarded a subway train in Harlem on Monday morning in what police said was an unprovoked attack.
Woman, 42, arrested in fatal stabbing of man, 55, on Bronx bus; male suspect still at large
A man was stabbed to death by a man and woman aboard an MTA bus in the Bronx on Sunday night—the first fatal transit stabbing in 10 days.
Driver hits pedestrian, building in Washington Heights; Victim opens fire on driver: NYPD
WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (PIX11) — A pedestrian hit by a car in Washington Heights on Saturday pulled out a gun and shot at the driver, police said. The driver, 30, allegedly struck the pedestrian, then crashed into a building at West 167th Street and St. Nicholas Avenue around 5:15 p.m., an NYPD spokesperson said. When […]
Man, 82, woman, 44, pushed in Central Park pond while trying to stop robbery
Two people were thrown into a Central Park lake Monday morning while trying to stop a thief from stealing a 76-year-old woman’s backpack, authorities said.
Police: 1 arrest made in fatal MTA bus stabbing; second suspect at large
Police have identified the 55-year-old man stabbed to death on an MTA bus Sunday night.
BX crowd chases away driver who struck pedestrian leaving him critically injured
An angry group of people chased a 25-year-old man away from the scene of a Bronx car crash after he hit a 26-year-old man who was crossing the street Saturday night, police said.
Police make arrest in deadly, unprovoked stabbing of a man in the subway in the Bronx
A victim in the Bronx collapsed on the platform and died, becoming the seventh person to be killed in the NYC transit system this year, and the second fatal subway stabbing in less than a week.
NYPD: 3 men wanted for multiple violent robberies across the Bronx
Police are asking for the public’s help to find three men in connection to multiple robberies in the last two weeks in the Bronx.
Brooklyn man stabbed to death in fight outside favorite bar mourned by girlfriend as loving dad, ‘positive soul’ (EXCLUSIVE)
A Brooklyn man stabbed to death in a brawl outside a bar he frequented almost every weekend was remembered as a nonconfrontational father by his longtime girlfriend. Kerwin Cox, 35, was with friends at the bar on Franklin Ave. near Lincoln Place in Crown Heights early Saturday when he got into a fight that spilled outside and ended in his death. “Kerwin was such a positive soul,” girlfriend ...
NBC New York
17-Year-Old Dodging Train Fare Busted by Cops, Arrested for Outstanding Murder Warrant
A teen wanted in a murder investigation in New York City was picked up Friday after police said transit officers spotted the 17-year-old enter a subway station without paying the fare. The arrest unfolded Friday evening at the Grant Avenue subway station in Brooklyn when Xavier Lowe dodged the fare,...
Woman bashed in back of head by stranger in unprovoked Manhattan subway attack
A woman was bashed in the back of the head by a stranger in an unprovoked Manhattan subway attack early Monday, police said. The 49-year-old victim was struck with an unknown object as she was getting on an uptown No. 2 train at the 110th St. station in Harlem about 2:25 a.m., cops said. She got off the train at 125th St. and reported the incident to police. The victim was treated at Harlem ...
NYPD: 15-year-old robbed at gunpoint on 5 train; suspects at large
Police are searching for three suspects who robbed a teenager at gunpoint on a train in the Bronx last month.
Man survives getting hit by 'A' train in Midtown while on subway tracks
A 22-year-old is alive after being struck by an MTA subway in Manhattan early Sunday.
Manhattan mugging: Woman dragged to West Village street by hair
WEST VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — Police are asking for the public’s help finding a crook who dragged a woman to the ground by her hair in the West Village and stole her purse. The victim, 35, was walking near West 4th and Charles streets around 10:55 p.m. Sept. 25 when the assailant approached her from […]
fox5ny.com
Police identify Long Island woman stabbed to death in home
NEW YORK - Nassau County Police have released the identity of a woman killed in her North Bellmore home last week. Police say they got multiple 911 calls for a domestic incident at a home on S. Bismark Ave. just after 11:30 p.m. on Thursday. When officers arrived they found...
LI officials deploy 'strike force' to Rep. Lee Zeldin's neighborhood after drive-by shooting
Officials on Long Island have deployed a ‘strike force’ in the neighborhood of Rep. Lee Zeldin after retaliation concerns following the drive-by shooting that injured two teen boys on Sunday afternoon, Suffolk Police Commissioner said Monday.
Man shot in the head, dies in Brooklyn: NYPD
FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man died from a gunshot wound to the head in Flatbush Friday night, according to the NYPD. Officers found the 40-year-old victim unconscious and unresponsive near Bedford Avenue and Albemarle Road after they were dispatched around 10:40 p.m., authorities said. The victim was taken by EMS to an area hospital, […]
LI police officer injured after drunk driver crashes into patrol car
A 33-year-old Long Island man was arrested early Sunday after driving drunk and hitting a police vehicle, injuring the officer, officials said.
Brooklyn tragedy: Fatal stabbing suspect lived with victim’s family, dated his sister
A suspected killer accused of stabbing a man to death outside a Brooklyn deli shared a roof with his victim, cops say — living in the same cozy, two-story house with three generations of the slain man’s family. Murder suspect Erickson Jean-Gilles, 32, had been dating his alleged victim’s sister when a fight between the two men turned fatal on Sept. 27. The killing has left victim Frederick ...
NYPD: Man fatally stabbed in attack outside Brooklyn bar
NEW YORK -- The NYPD is investigating a deadly stabbing Saturday morning in Brooklyn. It happened at around 1:30 a.m. on Franklin Avenue in Crown Heights. According to police, 35-year-old Kerwin Cox was stabbed multiple times and collapsed in front of a bar. Cox was taken to the hospital, where he died. A witness told police they saw Cox getting attacked and the suspect taking off.
