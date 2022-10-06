Read full article on original website
Related
Russian TV Excuses for Ukraine Strikes Jar With Images of Civilian Assaults
"These strikes are not against civilian infrastructure," Konstantin Dolgov, former Russian commissioner for human rights, said.
US News and World Report
EU Condemns 'Barbaric' Russian Missile Attacks, Warns Belarus
BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The European Commission condemned as "barbaric" Russian missile strikes on Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities on Monday and warned Belarus against helping its ally kill civilians. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Russia's acts had "no place in the 21st century", adding in a tweet that military...
US News and World Report
'I Don't Want to Shoot Anybody': War-Averse Russians Seek Sanctuary in Georgia
TBILISI (Reuters) - Igor Tikhiy, a 49-year-old marketing professional, has a simple answer to the question of why he fled to Georgia last week, crossing the border in the dead of night on his bicycle. "I don't want to shoot anybody. That's why I'm here." He is one of thousands...
Russia-Ukraine war live: ‘desperation’ grows in Russian military and society, says UK; Putin ‘would consider Biden G20 meeting’
Head of GCHQ says Russian commanders are ‘worried about the state of their military machine’; Russian foreign minister says Moscow open to talks
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Air raid warnings heard throughout Ukraine for second day
Air raid warnings sounded throughout Ukraine on Tuesday as residents braced for more potential missile strikes after Russia targeted approximately a dozen cities in recent days. Ukrainians were sent scurrying toward shelters as sirens sounded and mobile phones blared warnings to take cover. The Ukrainian air force said Russian bombers...
US News and World Report
Worried UN Meets on Ukraine Hours After Russian Strikes
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. General Assembly started debating Monday whether to demand that Russia reverse course on annexing four regions of Ukraine — a discussion that came as Moscow's most extensive missile strikes in months alarmed much of the international community anew. The assembly's special session...
US News and World Report
Deadly Russian Strikes May Have Violated International Law Principles - UN
GENEVA (Reuters) - Russia may have violated principles on the conduct of hostilities under international humanitarian law with deadly strikes on Ukraine on Monday, a spokesperson for the U.N. Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said. "We are gravely concerned that some of the attacks appear to...
US News and World Report
Musk Thanked by Chinese Ambassador, Reprimanded by Taiwanese Diplomat Over Taiwan Plan
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -China's ambassador to the United States thanked Elon Musk for proposing a special administration zone for Taiwan, while Taiwan's de facto ambassador to Washington reprimanded the billionaire saying its "freedom and democracy are not for sale." "Taiwan sells many products, but our freedom and democracy are not for...
RELATED PEOPLE
US News and World Report
Russia's War Ally Belarus to Hold Armed Forces Inspection
LONDON (Reuters) - Russian ally Belarus, which has let Moscow's army launch attacks on Ukraine from its territory, said on Tuesday it was beginning a military inspection to ensure "combat readiness". President Alexander Lukashenko has in recent months repeatedly claimed that Ukraine is preparing to attack Belarus, though he has...
US News and World Report
Canada Foreign Minister Calls Russian Attacks on Ukraine 'Abhorrent'
TOKYO (Reuters) - Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly on Tuesday called Russia's latest attacks on Ukraine "abhorrent" and said she condemned them "in the strongest possible terms". Joly made the comment at a joint news conference in Tokyo following a meeting with her Japanese counterpart Yoshimasa Hayashi. Russia rained cruise...
US News and World Report
UK Spy Agency Watching for Any Signs Russia Considering Nuclear Weapons
LONDON (Reuters) - Britain would expect to see indicators if Russia was starting to consider deploying its nuclear arsenal in its war with Ukraine, Britain's top cyber spy said on Tuesday, repeating that any talk of using such weapons was highly dangerous. After more than seven months of war, Jeremy...
U.K.・
Philadelphians ‘cover the skies of Ukraine’ with umbrellas in protest of airstrikes
Russia unleashed one of its biggest attacks yet against Ukraine. On Monday, local Ukrainians raised a symbolic shield for Ukraine. They rallied outside City Hall, shouting, “Cover the sky over Ukraine!” while holding yellow and blue umbrellas.
IN THIS ARTICLE
US News and World Report
Moldovan President Calls for Tougher Policing to Tackle Pro-Russia Protests
CHISINAU (Reuters) - Moldovan President Maia Sandu on Tuesday backed giving more powers to law enforcement to crack down on street protests, which she said were destabilising the country and aimed at installing a pro-Russian leadership. Thousands of people have taken to the streets and set up tents outside parliament...
US News and World Report
Hong Kong Leader Says 'No Legal Basis' to Act on Russian Superyacht
HONG KONG (Reuters) -Hong Kong leader John Lee said on Tuesday there was "no legal basis" for the city to act on Western sanctions, when asked about a Russian yacht berthed in the financial centre that belongs to a sanctioned Russian oligarch. Hong Kong authorities were criticised by the U.S....
US News and World Report
Ukraine Troops Involved in Tough Fighting Around Key Eastern Town - Zelenskiy
(Reuters) - Ukrainian troops are involved in very tough fighting near the strategically important eastern town of Bakhmut, which Russia is trying to take, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in video address on Saturday. Although Ukrainian troops have recaptured thousands of square kilometres (miles) of land in recent offensives in the...
US News and World Report
Russian President Putin's Actions in Ukraine 'Completely Unacceptable' -Blinken
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday that Russia's attacks on Ukraine present a "profound moral issue" and the international community has a responsibility to make clear that Russian President Vladimir Putin's actions are unacceptable. "The international community has a responsibility to make clear that...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
US News and World Report
Putin Orders More Security for Crimea Bridge, Energy Supplies - Interfax
(Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday ordered tighter security for the bridge from Russia to Crimea as well as the infrastructure supplying electricity and natural gas to the peninsula, Interfax said. In a decree issued hours after the bridge was damaged by a blast, Putin said the FSB...
US News and World Report
Protestors in Warsaw Accuse Russia of Terrorism After Missile Strikes
WARSAW (Reuters) - Hundreds of people protested outside the Russian embassy in Warsaw on Monday, calling for Russia to be designated a terrorist state and for its diplomats to be expelled after missile strikes killed at least 11 people in Ukrainian cities. Opposition to the Russian invasion is intense in...
US News and World Report
Belarus Says Joint Troop Deployment With Russia on Border Is Defensive Measure
(Reuters) - Belarus said on Tuesday that its forces had grouped with Russian troops on its borders as a defensive measure. "All the activities currently being carried out are aimed at responding adequately to actions near our borders," the defence ministry said. President Alexander Lukashenko said on Monday he had...
Pro-Russian hackers take credit for cyberattacks on US airport websites
Several U.S. Airport websites were temporarily offline on Monday after a pro-Russian hacker group apparently hacked into their systems, according to The Associated Press. The group Killnet took credit for taking down websites for Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport, Los Angeles International Airport and the world’s busiest airport, Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, among others.
Comments / 0