Trump lawyer Christina Bobb speaks to federal investigators in Mar-a-Lago case
Christina Bobb, the attorney who signed a letter certifying that all sensitive records in former President Donald Trump's possession had been returned to the government, spoke to federal investigators Friday and named two other Trump attorneys involved with the case, according to three sources familiar with the matter. The certification...
Trump news - live: Mar-a-Lago lawyer cooperating with DoJ as McCarthy claims Trump unaware of Jan 6 rioters
LIVE – Updated at 21:21. Christina Bobb, the attorney for Donald Trump who signed a false certification telling the Department of Justice that the ex-president had turned over all classified documents in his possession, is now cooperating with federal prosecutors according to a report by NBC News. Ms Bobb...
NAACP denounces 'flat out racist' remarks by GOP Sen. Tommy Tuberville at Trump rally
WASHINGTON — Leaders of major civil rights organizations on Monday condemned Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., for suggesting at a Trump rally over the weekend that descendants of Black slaves are criminals in remarks about reparations. "Senator Tuberville’s comments are flat out racist, ignorant and utterly sickening," NAACP President Derrick...
McCarthy claimed Trump didn’t know about January 6 violence, book reveals
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy reportedly told two police officers who were injured during the January 6 attack on the Capitol that then-president Donald Trump had no idea that a riotous mob of his supporters was storming the US legislature to prevent certification of Joe Biden’s 2020 election win.
