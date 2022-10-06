Read full article on original website
New video emerges of Alisson & Klopp that speaks volumes over the Henderson/Maghaeles incident
There’s all sort of rumours doing the rounds on social media over the past 24 hours over what was said between Jordan Henderson and Gabriel Maghaeles, now one twitter user has posted a video pointing to Jurgen Klopp and Alisson’s reaction. We’re not going to jump to any...
A video has hit the net that appears to show what Jordan Henderson said to Gabriel, this doesn’t look great..
Liverpool lost to Arsenal today in a cracking game of football, this is a different Arsenal side than other years, they have a bit of steel about them. During the game today Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson had a clash with Arsenal’s Gabriel Magalhaes and footage has been leaked online now of someone that was at the game and whatever the Liverpool skipper said it doesn’t look great and is going to be investigated by the FA.
Rafael Nadal and Maria Perello welcome their first child - Rafael Nadal Jr.
This afternoon in Parma de Mallorca, Rafael Nadal became the father of his first child after his wife, Maria Perello gave birth to a baby boy. Only one day after the Spaniard resumed his training in preparation for the rest of this season, he welcomed a new member of his young family. Rafael Nadal and Maria Perello. News were confirmed by Diario de Mallorca and source talking to the newspaper said: "Both the mum and her baby, born in the 37th week of her pregnancy, are doing well."
