This afternoon in Parma de Mallorca, Rafael Nadal became the father of his first child after his wife, Maria Perello gave birth to a baby boy. Only one day after the Spaniard resumed his training in preparation for the rest of this season, he welcomed a new member of his young family. Rafael Nadal and Maria Perello. News were confirmed by Diario de Mallorca and source talking to the newspaper said: "Both the mum and her baby, born in the 37th week of her pregnancy, are doing well."

TENNIS ・ 2 DAYS AGO