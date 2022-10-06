Read full article on original website
Related
KLTV
East Texas expert warns of gas prices rising after OPEC+ makes oil cuts
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - If you have seen your prices at the pump climb this week, you’re not alone. Gas prices are on the rise again. According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of regular unleaded gas rose $0.12 over the past week. UT Tyler Professor of...
KLTV
Peak bird migration continues over the Brazos Valley this weekend
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Lights out, Texas! That is the campaign in place by Texan Nature in this peak time of bird migration in the Lone Star State. While the migration period runs between August 15th and November 30th, this weekend will continue to bring the peak intensity of birds flying south for the winter over much of the Midwest, Southern US, Texas, and the Brazos Valley.
Comments / 0