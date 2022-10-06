BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Lights out, Texas! That is the campaign in place by Texan Nature in this peak time of bird migration in the Lone Star State. While the migration period runs between August 15th and November 30th, this weekend will continue to bring the peak intensity of birds flying south for the winter over much of the Midwest, Southern US, Texas, and the Brazos Valley.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO