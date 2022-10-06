Read full article on original website
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 9, 2022 in Elko, NV
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Elko area. It looks to reach a pleasant 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.
Haystack burns off Mountain City Highway
ELKO – An early morning fire consumed a haystack on a ranch off Mountain City Highway. Multiple agencies responded around 4 a.m. Friday as the fire began to spread to wildlands. Elko County Fire Protection District Station 21, City of Elko Fire Department-Lee Engine Company Volunteers, and Nevada Division of Forestry knocked down the blaze.
Nevada Gold Mines supports DRI’s Nevada Robotics
RENO — To address the economic need for a strong STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) workforce in Nevada, the goal is to bring robotics and engineering to every school across the state. With support from Nevada Gold Mines, Nevada’s educators are able to increase STEM education in the classroom with hands-on robotics training and support.
Outbuilding burns in Ryndon
ELKO – A small barn was destroyed by fire Sunday afternoon in Osino. Elko County Structure Fire Station 21, Ryndon VFD, City of Elko Fire Department-Lee Engine Company Volunteers, Elko County Ambulance, and the Elko County Sheriff’s Office responded to the residence at 3 p.m. “The small outbuilding/barn...
Ambulance service to soon be 24/7 in Spring Creek
ELKO – Ambulance service in Spring Creek will be advancing toward the long-sought 24-hour, seven-day service now that Elko County Commissioners have approved leasing a house for temporary quarters and plans are progressing to expand the fire station on Licht Parkway to include the ambulance service. Emergency Medical Services...
'Iconic' Pine Lodge continues Lamoille tradition
LAMOILLE – Nestled in the shadow of the Ruby Mountains, the Pine Lodge is moving forward in its seventh decade under new ownership that aims to uphold the history of Lamoille's ranching families. Under the helm of new owners Casey and Mike Gallagher, and Luc Gerber, the bar and...
Wells youths compete in Fall Festival
WELLS — A local youth horseman group, High Desert Horsemen, sponsored the Fall Festival horse show and competition event on Oct. 1. The Wells group is associated with the national Youth Equestrian Development Association (YEDA). Nine members of the youth group competed in classes designed for elementary (4-5 grades),...
Police seek witnesses to injury
ELKO – A woman was found dazed and injured near an Idaho Street intersection, and police believe she may have been struck by a vehicle. Police were called to a location near 11th and Idaho streets at 5:49 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, on a report of an “unknown problem/medical call,” where they found the 43-year-old victim awake but incoherent and confused.
Ford Tech ACE program revs up work-based learning at Elko High School
ELKO — Elko High School Automotive Technology students will now have access to the same training factory certified Ford technicians receive thanks to Gallagher Ford and the New Ford Tech-ACE (Automotive Career Exploration) program. The national ACE program is a partnership between Ford Motor Co., Ford/Lincoln dealerships and automotive...
Lady Indians show grit against Fallon
ELKO — In a pair of home games, the Elko volleyball team split its matches — the Lady Indians playing some of its best ball and some of its worst in the same stretch. On Wednesday, Elko appeared poised for a relatively-comfortable victory against Fallon but needed to fight tooth and nail for a five-set victory in extra points.
Letter: No longer contributing to the county fair
First, I would like to start by thanking the Elko County Fair Board and past boards for allowing me to be a part of the Elko County Fair and the Elko County Fair Board for 36 years. I whole heartedly enjoyed every position I held. It is evident that I enjoyed every fair as I returned to help year and after year. Out of 36 years, I only missed the 2020 “No Fair” celebration due to health problems and doctor’s orders. At that time, the Board President decided to remove me from the Vice Presidents Chair position without discussing the decision with me or showing me any amount of respect that I believe I had earned.
Local government in the week ahead
Elko City Council meets at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, at Elko City Hall. The council will consider disbursing $475,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds to Vitality Unlimited for a Women’s Treatment Residence, and $79,418.11 in ARPA funds to the Western Folklife Center, after it was confirmed that the 2023 Cowboy Poetry Gathering would be held in-person.
Letter: Thank you for years of caring
On Oct. 1, 2022, we lost our beloved wife, mother, and grandmother to dementia. Over the past seven years, Patti Harris was lovingly cared for by many nurses and CNAs in the memory care unit, Garden Court, of Highland Manor, and her family was supported by many others during that time.
