First, I would like to start by thanking the Elko County Fair Board and past boards for allowing me to be a part of the Elko County Fair and the Elko County Fair Board for 36 years. I whole heartedly enjoyed every position I held. It is evident that I enjoyed every fair as I returned to help year and after year. Out of 36 years, I only missed the 2020 “No Fair” celebration due to health problems and doctor’s orders. At that time, the Board President decided to remove me from the Vice Presidents Chair position without discussing the decision with me or showing me any amount of respect that I believe I had earned.

ELKO COUNTY, NV ・ 12 HOURS AGO