ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Tea kettles sold at Target recalled over fire, burn hazards

By Jacob Burbrink - Digital Investigative Reporter and Producer, Nexstar Media Wire
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=181WyG_0iP4UVCE00

( WXIN ) — Tea kettles sold at Target are being recalled after several reported issues, including a fire connected to the product.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the recall involves Hearth & Hand™ with Magnolia Tea Kettles. These 1.75-quart stainless steel tea kettles were sold at Target stores nationwide between July and October of 2021.

The recall was initiated because the paint can chip on the bottom of the recalled kettles, posing a fire hazard. In addition, the handle can break and the spout can leak, posing a risk of burn injuries.

So far, Target has received 27 reports of incidents with the tea kettles which included the kettles leaking, wobbling or moving on the stovetop while in use, the handle grip breaking off, and the paint chipping or melting on the bottom of the kettle. The CSPC says one consumer reported a fire due to the paint chipping off of the bottom of the kettle. No injuries have been reported.

The recalled tea kettles are white and have a copper-colored stainless steel handle with a wooden grip and a white lid with a wooden knob. The inside of the kettles are brushed stainless steel. Item Number 324-03-7894 is printed on the kettle’s hang tag.

  • Recalled Hearth & Hand™ with Magnolia Tea Kettle
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lYsOt_0iP4UVCE00
    Recalled Hearth & Hand™ with Magnolia Tea Kettle – bottom view
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZtMn0_0iP4UVCE00
    Hearth & Hand™ with Magnolia Tea Kettle hang tag with Item Number 324-03-7894

Anyone with the recalled tea kettle should stop using it and return it to Target for a full refund. They can also contact Target to receive a prepaid return label to return the tea kettle by mail.

Consumers with questions can contact Target at (800) 440-0680 from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. CT daily or online at https://help.target.com .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Body found in Illinois storage unit; charges pending

A body found Friday in a Knox County storage unit has not been identified as an investigation continues, according to a Saturday news release from the Knox County Sheriff’s Office. About 6 p.m. Friday, deputies from the Knox County Sheriff’s Office responded to storage units at 105 E. 3rd St., Maquon, Ill., after a complaint […]
MAQUON, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tea#Target Stores#The Recall#Consumer Goods#Fire Hazard#Cspc
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Woman charged in death of Janesville 9-year-old

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Police have charged Brenda Violante, 39, of Janesville, in the death of a 9-year-old who was hit by a car and killed last month. Members of the Janesville Police and Fire Departments responded to the intersection of E. Memorial Drive and Prairie Avenue around 3:18 p.m. September 28 for reports of […]
JANESVILLE, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Two men hurt in Rockford shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two men were shot in Rockford Sunday night. It happened in the 1800 block of Huffman Boulevard around 8:41 p.m., according to the Rockford Police Department. The victims’ conditions were not known at the time of this writing. Police asked residents to avoid the area while they investigate.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

One killed in DeKalb County crash

GENOA, Ill. (WTVO) — One person was killed in a DeKalb County crash Saturday morning. It happened at 7:29 a.m. at North State and Melms Roads in Genoa, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office. A black 2015 Jeep Renegade and a Maroon 2018 Toyota Rav 4 were involved. The driver of the Toyota was […]
DEKALB COUNTY, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford man shot in the face

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A man was shot in the face in Rockford Sunday night. It happened in the 1200 block of West Street around 6:38 p.m., according to the Rockford Police Department. An adult male was reportedly shot in the face, those the injuries appeared to be non-life threatening. Police asked residents to avoid […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

26K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy