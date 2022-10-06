ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Man killed in Hunter Valley helicopter crash near popular wine region

By Australian Associated Press
 6 days ago

A man has died after his helicopter crashed on a riverbank in the NSW Hunter region.

Emergency services rushed to Campbells Rd in Maitland Vale on Thursday with reports of the crash about 4.20pm.

Crews found a Bell 'Jet Ranger' helicopter on the bank of the Hunter River, a short distance from the town of Maitland.

A man has died after his Bell Jet Ranger helicopter (pictured) crashed into a bank by the Hunter River in Maitland Vale, NSW 

One male, who is yet to be identified, was found dead inside the aircraft.

Maitland Vale local Lou van der Vliet said he had heard the helicopter before it crashed near his property.

'I was doing some work here and had my back to it,' he told the ABC.

'All of a sudden there was a big explosion…and then a plume of smoke came up.'

Mr van der Vliet called emergency services and helped direct them to the crash site.

Police have established a crime scene and remain in the area.

Emergency crews were called to the scene and were directed to the crashed helicopter
One male was found dead inside the aircraft. He is yet to be identified. Police have set up a crime scene and remain in the area

Officers notified the Australian Transport Safety Bureau, who will investigate the cause of the crash.

A report will be prepared for the coroner.

