Athens, GA

How Georgia football safety Malaki Starks is smashing the freshman wall

By Connor Riley, DawgNation
 3 days ago
ATHENS — The play that Malaki Starks’ high school coach is most proud of isn’t the leaping interception against Oregon. Nor is it when the freshman safety hawked down Missouri running back Cody Schrader to prevent a touchdown in Georgia’s four-point win over Missouri.

It came in the South Carolina game, which former Jefferson High School head coach Gene Cathcart was watching with his wife. Georgia safety Dan Jackson, whose starting spot Starks took in the Georgia defense lineup, came down with his first career interception.

Cathcart leaned over to his wife to tell her that Starks was going to be right there celebrating with Jackson on the sideline, happier about the play his teammate had made than the interception he came down within the same game.

Sure enough, as the cameras followed Jackson to the sideline, there was Starks, walking stride for stride with Jackson. Starks helped his teammate put on the golden shoulder pads to celebrate the turnover.

