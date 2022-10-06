Read full article on original website
stoughtonnews.com
Parisi introduces 2023 budget
Dane County Executive Joe Parisi introduced his 2023 budget proposal last week, laying out plans to prioritize investments in housing, mental health supports, restorative justice and conservation, among other initiatives. According to an Oct. 3 county news release, the $834 million dollar spending plan would increase taxes on the average...
Mandt Lodge bingo set for Oct. 15
Sons of Norway - Mandt Lodge bingo will be held on Saturday, Oct. 15. A progressive bingo game along with occasional 50-50 raffles are offered at the lodge, located at 317 S. Page St. in Stoughton. Food will be available after 5 p.m. and bingo begins at 6 p.m. Any...
St. Ann celebrates annual Family Fun Day
St. Ann Catholic Church in Stoughton held its annual Family Fun Day on Sept. 18 - the first time the event was held since the COVID pandemic started in March 2020. There were plenty of activities and fun for all during an idyllic late summer day.
