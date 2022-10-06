Read full article on original website
The Charlotte airport is partially reopening its upper-level roadway
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The airport is partially reopening its upper-level roadway Tuesday, which is a day earlier than planned. It’s been closed since the end of September for construction causing massive delays and backups. While the initial phase of the project is complete, they're encouraging customers to continue...
More details expected on Brooklyn Village Development in Uptown
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A sleepy section of Uptown is about to get a long overdue makeover. Decades ago, Brooklyn was a thriving African-American neighborhood in Uptown's second ward. It was a town within a town with 1,500 homes, shops, restaurants and churches. For the latest breaking news, weather and...
The Hilliard Studio Method expands its' reach
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This morning we were joined by a guest who is no stranger to Charlotte Today or the fitness community here in Charlotte. Liz Hilliard, Owner of Hilliard Studio Method stopped by to share some exciting news. “I'm proud to announce that we are expanding our reach with HSM here in the Carolinas" says Hilliard. We are opening a new studio in Winston Salem in 2023. It’s a licensed partnership agreement and an excellent opportunity for those interested in owning their own business.
Get new floors before the holidays
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by: 50 Floor. Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. October is flying by, and if you'd like new floors for the holidays act now! On Monday, Guenn Schneider from 50 floor joined the show to talk about ways they can help upgrade your floors making the wear, tear and dirt easier to manage.
This is when you should book your holiday flight for the best deal
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you're planning a trip to grandma's house for Christmas this year, experts say now is the time to book your flights to find the best deal. Even though we haven't gotten to Halloween, airfare experts are warning holiday travelers should make their arrangements sooner rater than later if they're taking a plane for vacation.
1 dead, 3 injured following house fire in northeast Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A family is without a home Tuesday morning after a deadly fire in northeast Charlotte. According to officials, at least one person is dead and three others were seriously hurt and transported to the hospital. You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon Fire TV,...
No, the new COVID-19 booster will not make you test positive for COVID-19
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With a new COVID-19 booster comes more questions. The newest booster was created to fight the omicron variant. Can the new booster make you test positive for COVID-19? OUR SOURCES:. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. THE...
National Cheese Curd Day is October 15th!
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by: Culver's. Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. This morning we talked the countdown to "National Cheese Curd Day" - which is this Saturday, October 15th. We were joined by Dustin Estrada and Chase...
Charlotte teen shaken up after Burger King robbed: 'Him and I were the only ones in the building at one point'
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A teenage girl is shaken up after she said she was face to face with a gunman when a West Charlotte Burger King was robbed over the weekend. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department still searching for the man involved in that robbery. This is also not the first time that the same fast-food restaurant has been held up this year.
Critical need for plasma donations
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As the healthcare community continues to recover from the pandemic, some patients with immunodeficiencies are still feeling its impact. That’s because COVID-19 caused plasma donations to go down, and there is now a critical shortage. It is literally liquid gold. “Plasma is the component of...
The BayHaven Food and Wine Festival is here
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This morning we're talking two of our favorite topics here on Charlotte Today: food and wine!. We are now just nine days away from "The BayHaven Food & Wine Festival" here in charlotte. On Monday, Chef Gregory Collier and Subrina Collier from BayHaven Restaurant Group dropped by to tell us more about the special event..
Belmont police department bridging gap creating community trust
BELMONT, N.C. — A local police department hosted events to create community trust. The Belmont Police Department participated in National Faith in Blue weekend. Its goal is to bring law enforcement and the community together. People were able to attend events and ask questions that would open an honest...
Why drivers are more likely to hit deer this fall
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It’s the peak season for car crashes involving deer in North Carolina as the number of these types of crashes typically doubles in October, November, and December. In 2021, there were nearly 21,000 animal-related crashes in the state, according to the North Carolina Department of...
How the Roval 400 provides a turbo boost to the Charlotte area's economy
CONCORD, N.C. — There’s a lot of action at the Charlotte Motor Speedway for the fifth annual Bank of America Roval 400. The festivities are taking over Concord with races and fan-packed activities all weekend. The race itself is also having a positive impact on the economy. Organizers...
New crosswalk alerts installed in Davidson to help keep pedestrians safe
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In an attempt to help save lives the Town of Davidson is taking action and making changes to its popular crosswalks throughout downtown to make drivers more aware. Since 2011, Davidson police have investigated three pedestrian deaths along downtown Main Street. The most recent deadly accident...
City leaders extend short-term rental moratorium in Rock Hill
ROCK HILL, S.C. — Renting out property through Airbnb or VRBO is now a popular way to make some money. But in Rock Hill, city leaders have put a pause on issuing new permits for short-term rentals, saying more rules are needed to protect neighborhoods. But a property owner...
'Road rage' incident at Union County school leads to arrest
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A person was arrested after investigators say they brandished a firearm at another driver before driving to a Union County high school. According to the Union County Sheriff's Office, the incident began on Cuthbertson Road when a driver brandished a firearm at another driver. After doing this, the person drove into Cuthbertson High School to drop off a sibling.
One person dead after armed robbery call in east Charlotte, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man was shot and killed in east Charlotte overnight Sunday. Officers responded to a call about an armed robbery along Eastway Drive, not far from Kilborne Drive, just before 1 a.m. A man was found dead...
Pedestrian killed after being trapped under bus while crossing Uptown street
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A bus driver is facing charges in connection with a crash that killed a pedestrian in Uptown Charlotte Sunday evening, police said. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police were called to the area of South Cedar Street and West 4th Street around 7 p.m. Sunday for a crash involving a pedestrian and a bus. When officers arrived, they found a person pinned underneath a 2013 Van Hool commuter coach bus.
