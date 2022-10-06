Read full article on original website
Big 12 Week Six Takeaways
Another Saturday and another exciting slate of games from the Big 12 (except the one in Dallas). The season now has reached the halfway point, so we now have a pretty good sense of who all these teams are. The race for the Big 12 continues to get clearer and clearer. The Big 12 week six takeaways start off with something that no one has written in quite some time.
2022 Week Six Bowl Projections
For the most part Week Six of the college football season went mostly according to plan. However one of our playoff teams got a huge scare and we now have a new team in the selection committee games. Who’s in and who’s out? Let’s take a look at our 2022 Week Six Bowl Projections. As always if you want to see how things changed from last week click here. A * next to a team means a replacement for a league that doesn’t have enough bowl-eligible teams.
Indiana high school Football: Top local players to watch this postseason
The Indiana High School football regular season has reached its final week. Local teams are making their final preparations ahead of next weekend's sectional openers, while Penn, NorthWood, LaVille and Jimtown hope to lock up conference championships this Friday. After three months of games, a handful of local players have had notable standout seasons. ...
Texas A&M Falls Short to Alabama
The Texas A&M Aggies lost to the Alabama Crimson Tide 20-24. The Aggies put up an impressive fight in Tuscaloosa, but they now fall to 3-3. Texas A&M will now have its bye week before going on the road to face South Carolina. Jimbo Fisher‘s squad still is capable of turning this ship around, but it will take quite an effort. Here’s a quick recap of Texas A&M’s close loss to Alabama.
Bears QB Justin Fields Defends Teammate After Crucial Mistake
The Chicago Bears fell 29-22 to the host Minnesota Vikings but that does not tell the tale of this game. Chicago came out of the game looking a complete mess with the defense allowing an 80-yard scoring drive to Kirk Cousins who managed to set a new Vikings franchise record by completing each of his first 17 passes without an incompletion.
Tennessee Vols Game Grades LSU Edition
The Tennessee Volunteers continue to exorcise demons in a surprising 2022 campaign. There’s been drama in each of the last three games between the Vols and LSU. In 2017, a monsoon moved through Knoxville during halftime and Tennessee’s upset bid was washed out in the Vols’ first game after Butch Jones‘ firing. In 2010, Tennessee thought they had LSU beat, but Derek Dooley‘s clever call of the “13-man defense” was deemed illegal and LSU won the game on the final play.
Notre Dame Betting Props That Will Decide the BYU Matchup
When the Irish are in Vegas, it’s logical to structure a preview around Notre Dame betting lines, right?. As head coach Marcus Freeman and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish descend on Las Vegas to take on the 16th-ranked BYU Cougars, here’s a look at a few of the betting lines in this contest, the results of which could dictate the outcome of the Bible Brawl in Sin City. For the purposes of this, the spread and money line aren’t being discussed, as those are obvious factors in the game’s result.
Panthers fire Matt Rhule after 1-4 start; Wilks takes over
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper said he ran out of patience with Matt Rhule’s inability to get the franchis
Should the Carolina Panthers Have A Fire Sale?
The Carolina Panthers fired head coach Matt Rhule on Monday, but that might not be the only big move you see from the organization in the coming days. At 1-4, the team looks like one of the worst in the league and recently lost starting quarterback Baker Mayfield to a high-ankle sprain. Even though it’s only October, it’s safe to assume that the 2022 Carolina Panthers are essentially finished. There isn’t enough talent to compete this year, so should the Panthers initiate a fire sale and load up on draft picks for the next regime?
Minnesota Vikings Are the Best Team in the NFC North
The Minnesota Vikings have finished the last two seasons below the .500 mark and outside of the NFL postseason. Their last playoff appearance was all the way back in 2019, and they haven’t claimed the NFC North as their own since 2017. Following Week 5 of the regular season,...
