Lebanon-Express
FL RESIDENTS FRUSTRATED WITH HURRICANE RESPONSE (4:30p ET PKG)
Frustration with the local and federal government response to the cleanup and recovery efforts in Florida are growing, more than one week since Hurricane Ian hit the state and left several communities decimated.
Blue roofs installed onto damaged homes in Florida
The US Army Corps of Engineers assisted with recovery efforts in Fort Myers, Florida, by installing blue roofs on the tops of homes damaged by Hurricane Ian on Oct. 8.
Art Laboe, pioneering 'oldies, but goodies' DJ credited with helping end segregation in Southern California, has died
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Art Laboe, pioneering 'oldies, but goodies' DJ credited with helping end segregation in Southern California, has died. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
