ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bozeman, MT

Comments / 0

Related
Fairfield Sun Times

MSU celebrates Indigenous Peoples Day

BOZEMAN, Mont. - Today at noon MSU will commemorate Indigenous Peoples Day with a traditional round dance on Sunrise Plaza in front of American Indian Hall on campus. This year’s event will feature the Bobcat Singers, the American Indian Council’s drum group who are returning after an absence of a few years. Chili, cornbread and refreshments will be served in the AIH great hall following the dance.
BOZEMAN, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

First-time candidate running unopposed for state house seat

Eric Matthews is in an unusual position this election cycle. The first-time candidate is all but guaranteed to win his race. Matthews is the Democratic candidate running for House District 66, a legislative district bordered by Durston Road and West Babcock Street that includes a chunk of downtown Bozeman. His victory in November is assured for a few different reasons.
MONTANA STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

Montana State celebrates 37-6 Homecoming win over Idaho State

BOZEMAN -- It was a happy homecoming weekend for Bobcat fans as Montana State improved to 5-1 with a 37-6 win over Idaho State. "You walk away at halftime, you feel really good, you walk away at the end, you have to look at the whole and I think for us to keep them at six, disappointed we didn't score more in the second half but I know we were still able to move the ball," Cats head football coach Brent Vigen said. "I think we grew situationally today."
BOZEMAN, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy