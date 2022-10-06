BOZEMAN -- It was a happy homecoming weekend for Bobcat fans as Montana State improved to 5-1 with a 37-6 win over Idaho State. "You walk away at halftime, you feel really good, you walk away at the end, you have to look at the whole and I think for us to keep them at six, disappointed we didn't score more in the second half but I know we were still able to move the ball," Cats head football coach Brent Vigen said. "I think we grew situationally today."

