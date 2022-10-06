Read full article on original website
Related
KPLC TV
La. lawmakers, leaders discuss growing teacher certification backlog
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Amid a nationwide and statewide teacher shortage, there’s an unexpected hurdle standing in the way for Louisiana educators who are ready to step up. State Superintendent Dr. Cade Brumley told the Senate Education Committee there’s a backlog of more than 7000 teachers waiting to...
KPLC TV
Salvation Army officer shares how his experience with homelessness led him to help others
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Homelessness is steadily rising - in Louisiana alone the population currently stands at 3,173. Lt. Tim Morrison is back on his feet and it’s been that way for the last eight years, but at one point he recalls sleeping under a bridge, and living out of his car.
KPLC TV
Missing horse returns home after running with wild mustangs for 8 years, owner says
FIELDING, Utah (KUTV) - A Utah man says he has been reunited with his horse after missing his animal for the last eight years. Shane Adams said his horse Mongo wandered away years ago while camping in the desert. He thought he would never see his four-legged companion again. That...
Comments / 0