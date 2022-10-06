ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 0

Related
KPLC TV

La. lawmakers, leaders discuss growing teacher certification backlog

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Amid a nationwide and statewide teacher shortage, there’s an unexpected hurdle standing in the way for Louisiana educators who are ready to step up. State Superintendent Dr. Cade Brumley told the Senate Education Committee there’s a backlog of more than 7000 teachers waiting to...
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy