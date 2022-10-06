ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Advocates cheer Biden marijuana decision, call for legalization

By Karl Evers-Hillstrom
WNCT
WNCT
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KWzSE_0iP4OVPc00

Marijuana legalization advocates cheered President Biden’s decision on Thursday to pardon prior federal simple weed convictions and set the stage for decriminalizing the drug at the federal level.

The announcement is a breakthrough victory for activists who have persistently pushed Biden to drop his personal opposition to weed legalization and uphold his campaign pledge to move toward decriminalization.

Kassandra Frederique, executive director of the Drug Policy Alliance, said in a statement that she is “thrilled” with Thursday’s news, adding that Biden should fully deschedule marijuana rather than reschedule it to a lower drug classification.

“Keeping marijuana on the federal drug schedule will mean people will continue to face criminal charges for marijuana,” she said. “It also means that research will continue to be inhibited and state-level markets will be at odds with federal law.”

Biden said Thursday that he will order his administration to review how marijuana is scheduled under federal law. Marijuana is currently a Schedule 1 drug, a higher classification than highly addictive drugs such as fentanyl and methamphetamine.

Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, said Thursday that administration officials should “thoughtfully consider fully descheduling marijuana.”

Biden’s order will make it easier for those convicted of federal weed possession charges to get a job or access other services. He also encouraged governors to pardon low-level marijuana convictions, most of which occur at the state level.

“It’s already legal in many states, and criminal records for marijuana possession have led to needless barriers to employment, housing and educational opportunities,” Biden said Thursday. “And that’s before you address the racial discrepancies around who suffers the consequences.”

Erik Altieri, executive director of the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws, called the action “long overdue” and urged lawmakers to pass legislation to legalize marijuana nationwide.

“Congress should be inspired by the administration’s actions today to act quickly and send legislation to the President’s desk that would help close this dark chapter of our history,” he said in a statement.

A recent poll from Morning Consult and Politico found that 60 percent of voters support legalization, including 71 percent of Democrats and 47 percent of Republicans.

Khadijah Tribble, CEO of the U.S. Cannabis Council, which represents marijuana companies, said that Biden’s announcement “further reinforces the fact that it’s just a question of when — not if — cannabis is decriminalized altogether.”

“This is a particularly cathartic moment for Black and brown communities that have been disproportionately impacted by the criminalization of cannabis,” she said in a statement.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

House Democrat says party needs ‘new blood’

Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.) on Sunday said she will support President Biden if he runs for reelection in 2024 but argued the Democratic Party needs a “new generation” and “new blood” in power. “He’s the sitting president. If he decides to run again, I’m going to support him. The party’s going to support him. You […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
WNCT

Changes in abortion laws affecting midterm elections

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With midterm elections less than a month away, it’s still unclear whether Republicans will win control of even one chamber of Congress due to the changes in abortion laws around the country. Democrats like Michigan Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin say they never supported unlimited access to abortion without restrictions. “You have the […]
IMMIGRATION
WNCT

Harris presses Texas Democrats on reproductive, voting rights in Austin remarks

Vice President Harris urged Texas Democrats to “fight like we never have before” at a fundraiser on Saturday evening as she railed against Republican-led pushes to enact voting and abortion restrictions. Speaking in Austin, Harris condemned a sweeping overhaul of Texas’s voting procedures last year signed into law by Gov. Greg Abbott (R) that places […]
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pramila Jayapal
WNCT

Four in hospital, one arrested after fight in Kinston

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Four people were taken to the hospital and a woman was arrested and is facing charges after a fight Kinston police said broke out early Sunday. Police said Alawisha Fields, 20, of Kinston, was arrested and taken into custody. She was charged with one count of assault with a deadly weapon […]
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

President Biden to designate new national monument in Colorado: report

LEADVILLE, Colo. (KDVR) – President Joe Biden will visit Colorado this week and declare a World War II training area a national monument, Nexstar’s KDVR has learned. The Biden administration is preparing to designate Camp Hale, an alpine training site used during World War II, preserving the area and providing a boost to the reelection campaign of the state’s senior senator, Michael Bennet, a person familiar with the process told the Associated Press.
COLORADO STATE
WNCT

Alabama couple charged with chemical endangerment of children

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dothan couple has been arrested for chemical endangerment of five children, according to the Dothan Police Department. On October 6, the Dothan Police Department was made aware of possible illegal drug activity at a residence on the 1200 block of Southland Drive. DPD officers and investigators went to the residence […]
DOTHAN, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana Laws#Marijuana Legalization#Cannabis Legalization#Legalize#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#The Drug Policy Alliance
WNCT

Tim Ryan says Biden shouldn’t run in 2024

Democratic Ohio Senate candidate Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio) reiterated at a televised debate on Monday that he does not believe that President Biden should run for reelection in 2024.  “No, I’ve been very clear. I’d like to see a generational change,” Ryan said at a debate hosted by The Hill’s parent company Nexstar in Cleveland.  […]
CLEVELAND, OH
WNCT

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene rises from GOP fringe to front

WASHINGTON (AP) — Marjorie Taylor Greene took her seat directly behind Republican House leader Kevin McCarthy, a proximity to power for the firebrand congresswoman that did not go unnoticed, as he unveiled the House GOP’s midterm election agenda in Pennsylvania. Days later, she appeared on stage warming up...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WNCT

Poll: Majority in US see relations with adversaries souring

WASHINGTON (AP) — A majority of U.S. adults expect America’s relations with foreign adversaries like Russia and North Korea to grow more hostile, according to a new poll, a major shift in public opinion from four years ago under President Donald Trump. Two years into the Biden administration,...
U.S. POLITICS
WNCT

Five key issues that could decide the midterms

MILFORD, N.H. — Democrats and Republicans agree the midterm elections will turn on just a few key issues — but they disagree on what those will be. Democrats believe they can win at least some of the fights in the final stretch over abortion rights and former President Trump. Republicans would rather battle it out on […]
ELECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
WNCT

Partisan split highlighted in celebrations of Indigenous People’s Day, Columbus Day

Lawmakers, governors and members of the Biden administration celebrated two very different holidays on Monday, with Democrats tending to favor Indigenous People’s Day while Republicans mostly stuck with the older Columbus Day. Political figures took to Twitter on Monday, pushing different reasons for the day’s significance. Many Democrats, including Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers and Sens. […]
POLITICS
WNCT

New life for Musk-Twitter deal raises the Trump question

Elon Musk’s renewed interest in purchasing Twitter is again raising the prospect that its most famously banned user could be allowed back. Former President Trump has been adamant that he will stick with Truth Social, the fledgling social media platform he helped found, regardless of whether he is welcomed back to Twitter. But experts and […]
POTUS
WNCT

SC murder suspect turns himself in

LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Lancaster murder suspect has turned himself in following a deadly shooting last week, Lancaster Police said Sunday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident last Thursday around 9 p.m. at a home on Cedar Street. 55-year-old David Lunn was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead […]
LANCASTER, SC
WNCT

UN ponders rapid armed force to help end Haiti’s crisis

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres submitted a letter to the Security Council on Sunday proposing the immediate activation of a rapid action force following a plea for help from Haiti as gangs and protesters paralyze the country. The letter, which was seen by...
WORLD
WNCT

Abrams dismisses concerns about lack of support from Black voters

Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams (D) on Sunday dismissed concerns that she was lacking the support Black voters in her state, calling it a “manufactured crisis” that is “designed to suppress voter turnout.” Speaking to “Fox News Sunday” anchor Shannon Bream, Abrams insisted she is polling well with Black voters and that she was not […]
GEORGIA STATE
WNCT

Billionaire Caruso on spending binge to sway LA mayor’s race

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rick Caruso, billionaire developer and underdog candidate for Los Angeles mayor, is mounting what might become the city’s largest-ever voter-turnout operation to try to defeat U.S. Rep. Karen Bass, who could be the first Black woman to lead the nation’s second-most-populous city. Caruso...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WNCT

WNCT

34K+
Followers
23K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy