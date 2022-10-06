ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victor, NY

High School Huddle: Victor and Hilton football impress, Webster soccer success

 4 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The spirit of Randy Moss was all around Section V last week as wide receivers stood out across the Rochester area (0:00-2:30).

We unveil our latest local football rankings with Victor and Hilton rising through the rankings in the large school list (2:30-8:55) while Penn Yan/Dundee moves up in the small school rankings (8:55-13:55).

Carl recently got out to Midlakes High School and chatted with the Screaming Eagles about their program’s turnaround (13:55-18:15).

Webster soccer teams are getting it done with defense, with the Schroeder girls and the Thomas boys both earning statement wins recently (18:15-23:45).

Finally, there are some top football and boys soccer matchups we’ve got our eyes on coming up (23:45-27:55).

High School Huddle Local Football Rankings

Large Schools

Rank Team Record Class Last Week
1. UPrep 5-0 AA 1
2. McQuaid 4-1 AA 2
3. Schroeder 5-0 A1 4
4. Victor 4-1 AA 5
5. East/World of Inquiry 5-0 A2 3
6. Pittsford 2-3 AA 9
7. Hilton 4-1 A1 NR
8. Rush-Henrietta 3-2 AA 6
9. Canandaigua 4-1 A2 7
10. Aquinas 1-4 AA 8

Small Schools

Rank Team Record Class Last Week
1. Honeoye Falls-Lima 5-0 B 1
2. Batavia 5-0 B 2
3. Oakfield-Alabama/Elba 5-0 D 3
4. Penn Yan/Dundee 4-0 C 5
5. Le Roy 3-1 C 6
6. Attica 3-2 C 8
7. East Rochester/Gananda 4-1 C 7
8. Monroe 3-2 B 4
9. Alexander 4-0 D NR
10. Canisteo-Greenwood 5-0 8-Man 10
