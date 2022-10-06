High School Huddle: Victor and Hilton football impress, Webster soccer success
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The spirit of Randy Moss was all around Section V last week as wide receivers stood out across the Rochester area (0:00-2:30).
We unveil our latest local football rankings with Victor and Hilton rising through the rankings in the large school list (2:30-8:55) while Penn Yan/Dundee moves up in the small school rankings (8:55-13:55).
Carl recently got out to Midlakes High School and chatted with the Screaming Eagles about their program’s turnaround (13:55-18:15).
Webster soccer teams are getting it done with defense, with the Schroeder girls and the Thomas boys both earning statement wins recently (18:15-23:45).
Finally, there are some top football and boys soccer matchups we’ve got our eyes on coming up (23:45-27:55).
High School Huddle Local Football Rankings
Large Schools
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Class
|Last Week
|1.
|UPrep
|5-0
|AA
|1
|2.
|McQuaid
|4-1
|AA
|2
|3.
|Schroeder
|5-0
|A1
|4
|4.
|Victor
|4-1
|AA
|5
|5.
|East/World of Inquiry
|5-0
|A2
|3
|6.
|Pittsford
|2-3
|AA
|9
|7.
|Hilton
|4-1
|A1
|NR
|8.
|Rush-Henrietta
|3-2
|AA
|6
|9.
|Canandaigua
|4-1
|A2
|7
|10.
|Aquinas
|1-4
|AA
|8
Small Schools
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Class
|Last Week
|1.
|Honeoye Falls-Lima
|5-0
|B
|1
|2.
|Batavia
|5-0
|B
|2
|3.
|Oakfield-Alabama/Elba
|5-0
|D
|3
|4.
|Penn Yan/Dundee
|4-0
|C
|5
|5.
|Le Roy
|3-1
|C
|6
|6.
|Attica
|3-2
|C
|8
|7.
|East Rochester/Gananda
|4-1
|C
|7
|8.
|Monroe
|3-2
|B
|4
|9.
|Alexander
|4-0
|D
|NR
|10.
|Canisteo-Greenwood
|5-0
|8-Man
|10
