Final expected trial of Durham investigation returns spotlight to flawed Trump-Russia dossier

The final expected trial of special counsel John Durham’s inquiry begins Tuesday and will focus on the infamous “Steele dossier,” which roiled US politics after the 2016 election, fueled the FBI probe of potential Trump-Russia collusion and continues to be cited by former President Donald Trump as proof of a grand conspiracy to destroy his political career.
Trump lawyer Christina Bobb spoke with federal investigators, source says

Christina Bobb — the Trump attorney who signed a letter earlier this year inaccurately attesting that all classified material had been returned following a “diligent search” of Mar-a-Lago — spoke with federal investigators in recent days, according to a person familiar with the matter. Bobb, who...
McCarthy told 2 officers in private meeting that Trump had no idea his supporters were attacking Capitol on January 6, newly obtained audio shows

During a private meeting last summer, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy told two police officers who defended the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, and the mother of a third who died after the riot, that former President Donald Trump had no idea his supporters were carrying out the attack, according to newly obtained audio of the conversation.
