Final expected trial of Durham investigation returns spotlight to flawed Trump-Russia dossier
The final expected trial of special counsel John Durham’s inquiry begins Tuesday and will focus on the infamous “Steele dossier,” which roiled US politics after the 2016 election, fueled the FBI probe of potential Trump-Russia collusion and continues to be cited by former President Donald Trump as proof of a grand conspiracy to destroy his political career.
Trump lawyer Christina Bobb spoke with federal investigators, source says
Christina Bobb — the Trump attorney who signed a letter earlier this year inaccurately attesting that all classified material had been returned following a “diligent search” of Mar-a-Lago — spoke with federal investigators in recent days, according to a person familiar with the matter. Bobb, who...
McCarthy told 2 officers in private meeting that Trump had no idea his supporters were attacking Capitol on January 6, newly obtained audio shows
During a private meeting last summer, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy told two police officers who defended the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, and the mother of a third who died after the riot, that former President Donald Trump had no idea his supporters were carrying out the attack, according to newly obtained audio of the conversation.
Parkland shooter’s death penalty trial nears its end as the prosecution and defense prepare to make their closing arguments
Prosecutors and defense attorneys will present closing arguments Tuesday in the sentencing trial of the Parkland school shooter, the last opportunity to make their case before the jury which will help decide whether the gunman is sentenced to death, or life in prison. The imminent conclusion of the monthslong trial...
New York asks appeals court to keep restrictive gun law in effect after lower court paused enforcement of parts of it
The state of New York on Monday asked an appeals court to allow a restrictive gun law to remain in effect as it appeals a decision by a federal judge that temporarily blocked parts of the measure. “Today my office filed a motion to keep the entire Concealed Carry Improvement...
