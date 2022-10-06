ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

pix11.com

Water main break repaired in Nutley; water still needs tested

The water supply in some North Jersey neighborhoods is finally getting back to normal. A water main break in Nutley caused a ripple effect of damage, leaving several towns without water. The repair work wrapped up Monday afternoon, but that doesn’t mean residents are out of the woods yet.
NUTLEY, NJ
pix11.com

Circus Vazquez has been entertaining New Yorkers for 20 years

The Circus Vazquez started about 50 years ago in Mexico and features a two-hour show with skaters and clowns. Circus Vazquez has been entertaining New Yorkers …. The Circus Vazquez started about 50 years ago in Mexico and features a two-hour show with skaters and clowns. NY governor’s race: Candidates...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Adams to sign Times Square gun restriction, as challenge looms

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — New restrictions against carrying guns in Times Square will be formally signed by Mayor Eric Adams on Tuesday, even as a legal battle over the issue remains ongoing. The ordinances will establish the borders of the Gun Free Zone outlined by Adams and Gov. Kathy Hochul in late August, in response […]
POLITICS
pix11.com

Man fatally stabbed aboard Bronx bus, NYPD says

A man was fatally stabbed in the chest aboard an MTA bus Sunday night in Mott Haven, according to police, marking one of at least three assaults in New York City’s transit system in a matter of hours. Man fatally stabbed aboard Bronx bus, NYPD says. A man was...
BRONX, NY
pix11.com

Sunshine on tap, temps to top out in 60s in New York City

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A few isolated showers moved across the area overnight into early Saturday morning. However, sunshine and dry conditions will filter in for the remainder of the day. A light breeze is expected to continue during the day with a northwest flow. Temperatures may not get...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

‘Time to help’: Psychologist on evolving views on mental health

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Progress is being made in removing the stigma surrounding mental health, and World Mental Health Day, which is Monday, marks a great time for self-reflection. Dr. Thea Gallagher, a clinical psychologist at NYU Langone Health, joined New York Living to discuss evolving views on mental...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

How long until we change the clocks?

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As we work our way through October, you may be wondering when we “fall back” and get that extra hour of sleep. Nov. 6 is the magical date when daylight saving time ends, so this past Sunday marked four weeks away and counting down. The yearly occurrence acts as a time shift when we set our clocks one hour earlier as we head into standard time.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

NYC Forecast: Chilly but sunny weekend

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A cool but sunny start to your weekend, and expect a similar forecast for the second half of it. Sunday will start off rather chilly. Morning lows are expected to dip into the mid-40s and the mid to upper 30s in the subrrrrbs. Temperatures should rebound somewhat into the upper 50s to low 60s under sunny skies.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

NYC forecast: showers to develop later in the week

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The week starts on a tranquil note as high pressure keeps the region dry through at least Wednesday. A potent cold front will bring the risk of showers and storms as early as Thursday afternoon and could linger into Friday morning. Cooler air then gradually moves in for the weekend and into next week.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

NY, NJ weather forecast: Dry, mild stretch to start the workweek

NEW YORK (PIX11) — High pressure will continue to dominate the weather for much of the week, bringing a stretch of dry and mild conditions across the tri-state area. Folks can expect mostly sunny skies Monday afternoon with a high temperature of 67 in the city, and in the mid to upper 60s in the suburbs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Indigenous people seek to separate themselves from Columbus Day

MANHATTAN N.Y. (PIX11) – The Indigenous Peoples’ Day Celebration at Randall’s Island Monday was meant to honor the culture of indigenous individuals and bring awareness to their fight in renaming Columbus Day. Sen. Jessica Ramos from District 13 and Assemblywoman Marcela Mitaynes from District 51 have re-introduced...
MANHATTAN, NY

