Started from TikTok, now she’s here! Content creator Sara Echeagaray is making her acting debut in Disney+‘s Big Shot in the highly anticipated season 2, as Ava, alongside John Stamos. The rising star opened up about the incredible experience filming the series, as well as her “hopes” for fans to “resonate” with her Mexican heritage. “I remember watching Disney Channel growing up, and I was just like, Oh, my gosh, I want to be Hannah Montana!’ and I just remember seeing a lot of faces that just didn’t look like mine,” she explained in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife. “I would love the audience to resonate with my background and be like, ‘Oh, my gosh, I can see myself and her.'”

TV & VIDEOS ・ 9 MINUTES AGO