Read full article on original website
Related
Obama reportedly scolded Stephen Curry when the Warriors star joked that the moon landing was fake
Stephen Curry received a "stern" email from Barack Obama, saying Curry had been irresponsible by promoting a conspiracy about the moon landing.
Draymond Green’s real reason for punching Warriors’ Jordan Poole
Draymond Green revealed the underlying reason he lost control and punched Jordan Poole at Golden State Warriors practice on Saturday. “The day that took place, I was in a very, very bad space mentally — dealing with some things in my personal life.”. People tend to forget that NBA...
Nia Long on fiancé Ime Udoka’s ‘difficult’ alleged affair, Celtics suspension
Actress Nia Long has broken her silence on her fiancé Ime Udoka’s alleged affair. The Boston Celtics announced Thursday that Udoka would be suspended from his role as the NBA team’s head coach for “violations of team policies” that reportedly include an alleged romance with a woman on staff. Via her rep, Long told Page Six on Friday that although “recent events” have been “difficult” for her to “process,” she’s turning to her loved ones for strength. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” the statement read. “I ask that...
Larsa Pippen, 48, Reportedly ‘Dating’ Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus, 31: It’s ‘On The Down Low’
Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan seem to be Hollywood’s hottest new couple! The 48-year-old Real Housewives Of Miami star and 31-year-old son of Michael Jordan were spotted looking very close at Catch Steak restaurant in New York City, NY on Sept. 22, and have reportedly been trying to keep it under wraps due to a “rift” between Michael and Larsa’s ex-husband Scottie Pippen. “Marcus and Larsa are dating and have been spending more time together in recent weeks,” a source told Us Weekly. “They are trying to keep it on the down low because of the rift between Scottie and Michael.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Ime Udoka's Alleged Affair Partner Was Revealed To Be The Wife Of A Valued Boston Celtics' Consultant And Had Personal Ties With Danny Ainge
The Boston Celtics were flying high after last season, having made it to the NBA Finals with first-year Head Coach Ime Udoka in charge. However, they were rocked by a scandal recently, with Udoka being suspended for a season following what was reported as a consensual workplace relationship. However, as more details came out, it became apparent that the situation was more complicated than initially anticipated, and the understanding is that Udoka likely won't return after a year.
Shaquille O’Neal Never Forgot How Patrick Ewing ‘Punked’ Him During Their First Meeting
As a rookie, Shaquille O'Neal received a one-two punch of disrespect from Patrick Ewing and Pat Riley. The post Shaquille O’Neal Never Forgot How Patrick Ewing ‘Punked’ Him During Their First Meeting appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Draymond Green: 'I hurt someone because I was in a place of hurt'
SAN FRANCISCO -- Before he landed the punch. Before he ever arrived at the Golden State Warriors practice that morning, star forward Draymond Green was already in a very dark place mentally.Meeting with the reporters Saturday after announcing he was taking a leave from the defending NBA champs, Green didn't not try to defend his punch of teammate Jordan Poole.He was open and honest, never ducking a question during the 28-minute-plus interview.Green says he needs to work on some personal issues. After all, trash talking is in the street fabric of the NBA. It seldom degenerates to a physical altercation,...
Kenyon Martin admits he once told Alonzo Mourning to worry about his ‘motherf—–g kidney’ during practice altercation
Draymond Green and Jordan Poole became the talk of the NBA world after it was reported that Green punched Poole during a Golden State Warriors practice earlier this week. While it seems like teammates sometimes go at it during practice, this altercation went a little too far. In light of...
RELATED PEOPLE
Draymond Green Reveals His True Opinion On Jordan Poole
Draymond Green still likes Jordan Poole even though there was an incident between the two earlier this week. On Wednesday, Green punched Poole during practice and the video of the incident ended up being leaked on Friday. That led to Green apologizing to the team on Thursday before practice. He...
Report: Shocking Price TMZ Paid for Draymond Green Punching Poole Video Revealed
The price number is much lower than you would expect.
Draymond Green apologizes to Jordan Poole, says he will be away from team
Golden State forward Draymond Green, a four-time All-Star, says he 'failed as a leader' and is stepping away from the Warriors to 'heal.'
Klay Thompson’s status for Warriors’ opening night gets crucial update from Steve Kerr
Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson has been absent in the team’s preseason games this season, a situation that has raised concerns about his status for the 2022-23 opening night a couple of week from now. Steve Kerr, however, has some encouraging news on that end. According to Kerr,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
NBA Fans React To Viral Clip Of LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, And Patrick Beverley Laughing On The Sidelines
The Los Angeles Lakers are currently busy with their preseason games. Given that the team has a very new look roster, these preseason games are crucial for new head coach Darvin Ham to figure out his ideal starting lineup and his rotation for the upcoming season. While superstars like LeBron...
Draymond Green speaks truth on rumors Jordan Poole punch was contract-related
Rumors have swirled that Jordan Poole’s potential contract extension with the Golden State Warriors played a role in the Draymond Green-Poole altercation. But Green denied those accusations on Saturday, per Yahoo Sports on Twitter. “I don’t count other people’s pockets,” Green said. “That’s not something I would ever start...
silverscreenandroll.com
Lakers deliver knockout blow to Warriors for first preseason win
While LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley sat again on Sunday, the Lakers gave their most minutes of the preseason to rotation players in a win over the Warriors, 124-121. Anthony Davis did return to the court after sitting out last week’s back-to-back and looked like he hadn’t missed...
NFL World Reacts To Sam Ponder's Outfit Sunday
FOX college football analyst Urban Meyer isn't the only notable football figure going viral for his outfit choices this weekend. ESPN "Sunday NFL Countdown" host Sam Ponder is trending on social media for her outfit this weekend. Unlike Meyer, though, Ponder is being praised for her choice. Ponder showed off...
NFL・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Aaron Rodgers unhappy with teammate’s postgame comments
Aaron Rodgers was in a surly mood after losing to the New York Giants on Sunday, and one of his teammates did not help matters any. Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers suffered a tough 27-22 loss to the Giants in London during Week 5. It was a frustrating game in which some notable Packers sounded upset at the team’s playcalling down the stretch.
NFL・
Complex
Bronny James Signs to Nike
In a move that’s felt inevitable for years now, Nike is officially welcoming LeBron James’ son Bronny James to the Swoosh family. Nike announced today that it has signed the younger James to a name, image, and likeness deal. Along with the eldest son of the four-time NBA champion, Nike announced the signings of student athletes Caitlin Clark, Haley Jones, DJ Wagner, and JuJu Watkins.
Report: Ex-rival could be at top of Panthers’ coaching candidate list
The Carolina Panthers will be searching for a new head coach in the coming months, and at least one former rival is likely on their list of prospective candidates. Matt Rhule was fired as head coach of the Panthers on Monday in an unsurprising move. Steve Wilks has been named interim head coach. Almost immediately after the Rhule news was announced, people started speculating that the Panthers will try to hire former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton.
NBC Sports
Moody's wise quote on how Dubs can overcome Dray-JP incident
Moses Moody is only 20 years old, but the young Warriors guard always has an enlightening remark on hand. And in the aftermath of Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole during practice this week, Golden State could use his wisdom now more than ever. Moody revealed some of that sage advice...
Larry Brown Sports
New York City, NY
162K+
Followers
20K+
Post
111M+
Views
ABOUT
Larry Brown Sports, founded in 2007, is an independent sports blog that brings you some of the top trending and viral sports news of the day. The site reaches over 1 million monthly readers directly on the website and several million more via syndication channels.https://larrybrownsports.com
Comments / 0