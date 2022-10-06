ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sugar Land, TX

Community Impact Houston

Tomball ISD breaks ground on Juergen Road complex

Tomball ISD officials held a groundbreaking ceremony Oct. 10 for its Juergen Road complex. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact) Tomball ISD held a groundbreaking ceremony Oct. 10 for its 205-acre Juergen Road complex, which will feature a new elementary, intermediate and high school funded by the district's 2021 bond package. “Today is...
TOMBALL, TX
Community Impact Houston

10 businesses, renovations coming soon to Sugar Land, Missouri City, including a new James Avery

The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Canva) Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to Sugar Land and Missouri City? The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
SUGAR LAND, TX
Community Impact Houston

Woodall's Bar-B-Que converts to mobile location

Woodall's Bar-B-Que also offers catering for events. (Courtesy Woodall's Bar-B-Que) Woodall's Bar-B-Que closed its restaurant at 22920 Kuykendahl Road, Spring, on Sept. 30 and will continue service from a mobile food truck, which will be open on pop-up dates at locations throughout The Woodlands. Through the food truck, the restaurant will also offer catering services. 281-780-3671. www.woodallsbbq.com.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Community Impact Houston

Montgomery County preview: Tax abatement policy under discussion

Montgomery County will hold a Commissioners Court session Sept. 27. Agenda items include a fiscal year 2022-23 salary schedule and a Montgomery County Appraisal District director nominee. (Jishnu Nair/Community Impact) Montgomery County commissioners will return for an Oct. 11 session of commissioners court. During the court’s last session, commissioners pushed...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

The Lakes at Woodhaven Village to bring active living apartments to Conroe for age 55 and older

The Lakes broke ground Oct. 5. (Courtesy Chrissy Leggett) The Lakes at Woodhaven Village held a groundbreaking Oct. 5. According to a Sept. 26 release, the business is a new active living community for age 55 and older located at 2275 Riverway Drive, Conroe, within Woodhaven Village—an independent living, assisted-living and memory care community. The Lakes will span 5 acres of land with an amenity pond and a mile of jogging trails with 115 active living apartments. Amenities also will include a full-service salon, a theater room, a library room, a golf simulator and a pool. According to the release, The Lakes is expected to open in spring 2024. www.woodhavenvillage.com.
CONROE, TX
Community Impact Houston

Todds Shop opens second location in Montgomery

Todds Shop has expanded its car maintenance and repair business to Montgomery. (Courtesy Pexels) Todds Shop opened a second location at 1778 McCaleb Road, Ste. C, Montgomery, on Sept. 26. The business's first location is in Pinehurst. The business offers services such as vehicle maintenance, repairs, off-road builds and upgrades for any make and model, including domestic and foreign vehicles. 713-936-3152. www.facebook.com/toddsrepair.
MONTGOMERY, TX
Community Impact Houston

The Texas Wildlife Rehabilitation Coalition merges with Houston Humane Society

The Texas Wildlife Rehabilitation Coalition and the Houston Humane Society have merged into a new wildlife organization. (Courtesy Pexels) The Texas Wildlife Rehabilitation Coalition, 10801 Hammerly Blvd., Ste. 200, Houston, and the Houston Humane Society, 14700 Almeda Road, Houston, have merged into a newly rebranded wildlife organization called Houston Humane Society Texas Wildlife Rehabilitation Coalition following a contribution by the rehabilitation coalition of all of its assets to the humane society.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Houston ranks low when it comes to safest cities in the U.S.

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Safety is always a concern for every city in the U.S. Now a new report ranks dozens of cities, including Houston. The personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2022’s Safest Cities in America, saying with the U.S. experiencing over 500 mass shootings this year, the goal was to determine where Americans can feel most protected against life’s hazards, including nonphysical forms of danger.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Signs, symptoms and treatment options for vein disease

HOUSTON — To book an appointment at Modern Heart & Vascular Institute, give them a call at 832-644-8930, or visit them online at modernheartandvascular.com. They accept most major insurances, including Medicare. Also, they have doctors who speak Spanish. This content sponsored by Modern Heart & Vascular Institute.
HOUSTON, TX
KSAT 12

Texas nursing home employees accused of dragging, assaulting 87-year-old resident

Two Texas City nursing home employees have been arrested after a video showed them dragging and assaulting an 87-year-old resident, police said. Lisa Jo Cooper, 61, and Kecia Danielle Johnson, 57, have each been charged with injury to an elderly person, according to KPRC, KSAT’s sister station in Houston. They turned themselves in to police on Thursday and were booked at the Galveston County Jail.
TEXAS CITY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Hyperlocal news coverage from 12 Houston-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/houston/

