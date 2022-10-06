Read full article on original website
2 Cities in Texas Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in the America for 2022Joe MertensTexas State
A woman was hit by a car outside of Heart Nightclub, and someone decided to 'AirDrop' a video of the victim to strangershoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Abbott and O’Rourke Were Campaigning in the Same City - This is What They SaidTom HandyTexas State
Drunk driver kills elderly woman crossing the street on Bellaire in west Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Teachers are human, too.B.KarlHouston, TX
Tomball ISD breaks ground on Juergen Road complex
Tomball ISD officials held a groundbreaking ceremony Oct. 10 for its Juergen Road complex. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact) Tomball ISD held a groundbreaking ceremony Oct. 10 for its 205-acre Juergen Road complex, which will feature a new elementary, intermediate and high school funded by the district's 2021 bond package. “Today is...
10 businesses, renovations coming soon to Sugar Land, Missouri City, including a new James Avery
The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Canva) Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to Sugar Land and Missouri City? The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
Harris County ESD 29 improves Public Protection Classification rating to highest score
Harris County ESD 29 improved its Public Protection Classification to a 1 for 2022. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Harris County Emergency Services District No. 29–also known as the Champions ESD–has received the highest possible score for its 2022 Insurance Services Office rating, according to a Sept. 1 news release.
VGXI holds ribbon-cutting ceremony for new Conroe headquarters Oct. 7
VGXI held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the grand opening of the business's new headquarters Oct. 7. (Peyton MacKenzie/Community Impact) VGXI held its grand opening ribbon-cutting ceremony on Oct. 7. According to previous reporting, VGXI is a contract developer and manufacturer of nucleic acid biopharmaceuticals, such as DNA vaccines and RNA medicines.
Houston's Sauna & Spa now offering services in Clear Lake
Houston’s Sauna & Spa opened in early October at 903 Bay Area Blvd., Ste. C, Houston. (Courtesy Pexels) Houston’s Sauna & Spa opened in early October at 903 Bay Area Blvd., Ste. C, Houston. The business provides infrared spas, compression therapy, body contouring, facials and other services. According...
Woodall's Bar-B-Que converts to mobile location
Woodall's Bar-B-Que also offers catering for events. (Courtesy Woodall's Bar-B-Que) Woodall's Bar-B-Que closed its restaurant at 22920 Kuykendahl Road, Spring, on Sept. 30 and will continue service from a mobile food truck, which will be open on pop-up dates at locations throughout The Woodlands. Through the food truck, the restaurant will also offer catering services. 281-780-3671. www.woodallsbbq.com.
Montgomery County preview: Tax abatement policy under discussion
Montgomery County will hold a Commissioners Court session Sept. 27. Agenda items include a fiscal year 2022-23 salary schedule and a Montgomery County Appraisal District director nominee. (Jishnu Nair/Community Impact) Montgomery County commissioners will return for an Oct. 11 session of commissioners court. During the court’s last session, commissioners pushed...
The Lakes at Woodhaven Village to bring active living apartments to Conroe for age 55 and older
The Lakes broke ground Oct. 5. (Courtesy Chrissy Leggett) The Lakes at Woodhaven Village held a groundbreaking Oct. 5. According to a Sept. 26 release, the business is a new active living community for age 55 and older located at 2275 Riverway Drive, Conroe, within Woodhaven Village—an independent living, assisted-living and memory care community. The Lakes will span 5 acres of land with an amenity pond and a mile of jogging trails with 115 active living apartments. Amenities also will include a full-service salon, a theater room, a library room, a golf simulator and a pool. According to the release, The Lakes is expected to open in spring 2024. www.woodhavenvillage.com.
Spring ISD working to fix findings of statewide school safety audits
Three Spring ISD campuses have been audited so far by the Texas School Safety Center, and more will be audited this month. (Emily Lincke/Community Impact) Four safety issues were identified at Spring ISD buildings during mandated random door audits, but the district is working to fix each problem, district police announced Oct. 4.
Why does La Marque need its own stadium when other school districts share facilities?
· Why does La Marque need its own stadium when other school districts share facilities?. Larger districts do share large stadiums. However, larger school districts typically have competition fields on their high school sites that host their sub-varsity, soccer, and track meet.
Todds Shop opens second location in Montgomery
Todds Shop has expanded its car maintenance and repair business to Montgomery. (Courtesy Pexels) Todds Shop opened a second location at 1778 McCaleb Road, Ste. C, Montgomery, on Sept. 26. The business's first location is in Pinehurst. The business offers services such as vehicle maintenance, repairs, off-road builds and upgrades for any make and model, including domestic and foreign vehicles. 713-936-3152. www.facebook.com/toddsrepair.
Bellaire High School principal to retire effective January, lawyer tells ABC13
The 30-year Houston ISD educator was suddenly reassigned five months ago as the probe began, which was a move students walked out of class for in protest.
