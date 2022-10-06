Read full article on original website
Discover the world’s top island escapes in Auckland – A Luxury Travel Blog
Auckland is a city that must be visited, mostly for its vibrant diversity and cultural flair. Known as the “City of Sails”, and surrounded by the Hauraki Gulf, it offers a unique experience. Explore volcanic landscapes, black-sand beaches and award-winning cuisine. Epic adventures are around every corner, and let’s not forget about the chic shopping. While that in itself is impressive, almost a stone’s throw away from Auckland, you’ll feel as though you’ve escaped into another world far away.
5 Neighborhoods To Visit In Melbourne, Australia – Pursuitist
Melbourne and its charming neighborhoods have oft been recognized as one of the most livable cities in the world. The city offers top-notch quality of life plus a diverse dining and cultural scene. With a growing number of nonstop flights to the Victorian capital (Qantas now flies nonstop to Dallas/Fort Worth and United flies to Los Angeles and San Francisco), and new hotels popping up, it is helping to make this a worthy destination of the most luxury-seeking travelers.
Blancpain Female Fifty Fathoms Award 2022
Famed for its efforts in marine conservation, Blancpain reveals the winners of the 2022 Ocean Photographer of the Year (OPY), including the Female Fifty Fathoms prize. The winning photographs are on show from now until 27 October along the banks of the Thames in London. Australian photographer Brooke Pyke won the Female Fifty Fathoms award. Now in just its second year, this special award saw submissions more than double since its introduction. The OPY’s grand prix was awarded to Frenchman Ben Thouard, whose image of a surfer riding one of the world’s largest and most famous waves, Teahupo’o, was unanimously selected.
Renovated Villas Foch Oozes Charm And Luxury In Bordeaux
Opened just over a year ago, Villas Foch, is an elegant 19th century stone building located in the Golden Triangle of Bordeaux, one of the city’s most upmarket neighborhoods within a ten-minute walk of the city’s downtown area. Columbia Hillen. Featuring 20 rooms, including eight suites, a wine...
Discover the beauty of the Canadian Rockies – A Luxury Travel Blog
Embark on a three-week journey and discover some of Canada’s most beautiful national parks. Be mesmerised by the untouched wilderness and the picturesque landscapes. Spot unique wildlife such as moose, wolves, beavers and grizzly bears. Meet the friendly locals, visit quirky towns, and uncover the fascinating culture. Take an unforgettable trip and immerse yourself in pure nature.
A model that automatically retrieves matching drum samples for musical tracks
Machine learning-based computational models have been successfully applied to a broad range of complex information processing tasks, including those that involve retrieving specific data items from large archives. Researchers at the Sony Computer Science Laboratories (CSL) in France have been trying to develop machine learning techniques that could help music producers to easily identify and retrieve specific audio samples from a database.
