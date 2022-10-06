Read full article on original website
New system designs nanomaterials that conduct heat in specific ways | MIT News
Computer chips are packed with billions of microscopic transistors that enable powerful computation, but also generate a great deal of heat. A buildup of heat can slow a computer processor and make it less efficient and reliable. Engineers employ heat sinks to keep chips cool, sometimes along with fans or liquid cooling systems; however, these methods often require a lot of energy to operate.
Overcoming Security Hurdles for IOT Projects
Five years ago, Wi-SUN Alliance published its first Internet of Things (IoT) ‘state of the nation’ report. At the time, we were not surprised to see security as one of the main concerns among survey respondents (IT decision makers who are IoT adopters in UK and US organizations), with the majority ranking security as one of their top three challenges when rolling out IoT. But attitudes – and barriers to adoption – are changing.
Massachusetts Microelectronics Internship Program connects undergraduates with industry | MIT News
One of the most critical components of our technological future is easy to overlook. Microelectronics, the devices and circuits at the core of computer and communication chips, are aptly named: built on the micrometer (and nanometer!) scale, they cannot be seen with the naked eye, but they power almost everything around us from smart watches, cell phones, or computers to electric vehicles and the sophisticated tools used in DNA sequencing and drug discovery.
LofyGang Group Linked to Recent Software Supply Chain Attacks
A number of notable software supply chain cyber incidents have been linked to ‘LofyGang,’ an attack group that has been operating for over a year, according to a new analysis by Checkmarx. The researchers discovered around 200 malicious packages with thousands of installations linked to LofyGang. These included...
Superconducting hardware could scale up brain-inspired computing
Scientists have long looked to the brain as an inspiration for designing computing systems. Some researchers have recently gone even further by making computer hardware with a brain-like structure. These “neuromorphic chips” have already shown great promise, but they have used conventional digital electronics, limiting their complexity and speed. As the chips become larger and more complex, the signals between their individual components become backed up like cars on a gridlocked highway and reduce computation to a crawl.
Smart Grid Enables Quantum Improvement in Energy Management Efficiency
Soaring energy prices is requiring more sophisticated energy management systems. Smart Grid is the referred as the future of the Electrical Power system spanning the generation, transmission and distribution of power at most optimum level. Smart Grid increases the capacity and flexibility of the network and provides advanced sensing and control through modern communications technologies aided by reliable connectors.
Sleep mode makes Internet of Energy more energy efficient
A group of scientists in Nagoya University, Japan, have developed a possible solution to one of the biggest problems of the Internet of Energy, energy efficiency. They did so by creating a controller that has a sleep mode and only procures energy when needed. Widespread generation of electricity based on...
