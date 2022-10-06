One of the most critical components of our technological future is easy to overlook. Microelectronics, the devices and circuits at the core of computer and communication chips, are aptly named: built on the micrometer (and nanometer!) scale, they cannot be seen with the naked eye, but they power almost everything around us from smart watches, cell phones, or computers to electric vehicles and the sophisticated tools used in DNA sequencing and drug discovery.

