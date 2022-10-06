ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edwardsville, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
siuecougars.com

Cougars Take Victory Over Trojans in Five Sets

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill.- SIUE volleyball closed its weekend series against Little Rock on Saturday afternoon, taking victory in five sets. The Cougars improved to 5-2 in Ohio Valley Conference play and 10-8 overall. The set scores were: 24-26, 25-18, 20-25, 25-23, 15-12. Little Rock bested the Cougars in the first set, holding SIUE to a 0.056 hitting percentage. The Cougars rebounded with a .281 attack percentage in the second to tie the match 1-1. With the Cougars leading 18-17 in the third, an 8-2 run by Little Rock gave the Trojans a one set advantage. SIUE would go on to take the final two sets and the match, 3-2.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
siuecougars.com

Volleyball Downs Little Rock in Four Sets

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill.- SIUE volleyball returned to action Friday night, taking victory in four sets over Little Rock. Despite dropping the first set 18-25, the Cougars found their footing to win the following three sets, 25-17, 25-15, 25-18. The Cougars have won four of their last five matches, improving to 9-8 overall and 4-2 in Ohio Valley Conference play. Little Rock falls to 3-15 and 0-4 in the conference.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
siuecougars.com

PREVIEW: Cougars Celebrate Senior Day Sunday vs. Little Rock

SIUE Cougars (4-5-3, 3-1-1 Ohio Valley) vs. Little Rock Trojans (5-6-2, 2-3 Ohio Valley) Below are quotes from SIUE's seniors who will be honored before Sunday's contest. "The most memorable moment for me is winning the OVC conference tournament last year for the second time." "My favorite aspect of my...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
edglentoday.com

Curry Scores Twice In Both OTs, Missed Two-Point Conversion Pass Gives Tigers 28-27 Double OT Homecoming Win Over Lancers

EDWARDSVILLE - Quarterback Jake Curry ran for two touchdowns in both overtime rounds and a missed two-point conversion pass from Darron Millender, Jr. to Justin Spears went incomplete as Edwardsville defeated Belleville East in a big Southwestern Conference tilt 28-27 in double overtime Friday night at Tiger Stadium. It was...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Little Rock, AR
Sports
City
Little Rock, AR
Edwardsville, IL
Sports
Local
Arkansas Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Edwardsville, IL
City
Lindenwood, IL
advantagenews.com

Vintage Base Ball coming to Edwardsville

The Madison County Historical Society is hosting a vintage “base ball” game in Edwardsville on Saturday, October 15. Held at the Winston Brown Recreation Complex (Hoppe Field) on Schiller Avenue in Edwardsville, this will offer a glimpse back in time to how the game was played in 1860.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
High School Football PRO

Belleville, October 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Edwardsville High School football team will have a game with Belleville East High School on October 08, 2022, 09:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
BELLEVILLE, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volleyball#Siue#First Community Arena#Trojans#Cougars
wmay.com

Litchfield Drive-In Aims For The Record Books

A central Illinois drive-in theater is going to attempt to set a world record. The Skyview Drive-In in Litchfield is hoping to get into the Guinness Book of World Records for most dogs gathered at a drive-in. The current record is 120, so the Skyview is hoping to get at least 121 dogs… and their owners… to come together at the drive-in on Saturday, October 15th.
LITCHFIELD, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX2Now

Miss Augusta yacht to offer Missouri River cruises

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – You can now sit back and relax while cruising down the Missouri River. The newly renovated Miss Augusta yacht set sail today. It offers daily public cruises, private charters, weddings and more from its dock at Klondike Park boat ramp in Augusta, Missouri. The yacht...
AUGUSTA, MO
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Sunday, October 9th, 2022

A 42-year-old Centralia man was arrested by Wamac Police on Saturday on an outstanding traffic warrant. Jeremy Watson of Copple Road was taken to the Marion County Jail where he was being held in lieu of $5,000 bond. The Marion County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the theft of a blue...
CENTRALIA, IL
myleaderpaper.com

Two hurt in crash on Hwy. 61-67, Imperial Main

An Arnold woman and a St. Louis man were hurt in a three-vehicle traffic accident Thursday, Oct. 6, on Hwy. 61-67 and Main Street in Imperial. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Dylan Pincasak, 33, of St. Louis was driving a 2020 Hyundai Accent south on Hwy. 61-67 at 12:10 p.m. when his vehicle hit the rear of a 2014 Kia Sorento driven by Raquel Bunn, 51, of Arnold, who was turning left from Hwy. 61-67 onto Main Street. The impact of the collision pushed the front of the Kia into the rear of a 2019 Lincoln Corsair driven by Shelba King, 67, of Valles Mines.
IMPERIAL, MO
advantagenews.com

Police ID victims in fatal Hamel-area crash

A 17-year-old female from Alton and a 73-year-old female from Greenville have been identified by the Illinois State Police as the deceased victims in a Wednesday morning crash near Hamel. Police say Shelia M. Macon was driving the SUV that was hit by a truck-tractor semi-trailer that did not stop at the intersection of Routes 4 and 140. The 17-year-old passenger will not be publicly named due to her age.
HAMEL, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy