Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
St. Louis Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldSaint Louis, MO
4 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
16 Year Old Missing Since 2008 Has Never Been FoundJeffery MacBerkeley, MO
Wood River Man Charged With Setting Apartment Complex On FireMetro East Star Online NewspaperWood River, IL
4 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Related
siuecougars.com
Cougars Take Victory Over Trojans in Five Sets
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill.- SIUE volleyball closed its weekend series against Little Rock on Saturday afternoon, taking victory in five sets. The Cougars improved to 5-2 in Ohio Valley Conference play and 10-8 overall. The set scores were: 24-26, 25-18, 20-25, 25-23, 15-12. Little Rock bested the Cougars in the first set, holding SIUE to a 0.056 hitting percentage. The Cougars rebounded with a .281 attack percentage in the second to tie the match 1-1. With the Cougars leading 18-17 in the third, an 8-2 run by Little Rock gave the Trojans a one set advantage. SIUE would go on to take the final two sets and the match, 3-2.
siuecougars.com
Volleyball Downs Little Rock in Four Sets
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill.- SIUE volleyball returned to action Friday night, taking victory in four sets over Little Rock. Despite dropping the first set 18-25, the Cougars found their footing to win the following three sets, 25-17, 25-15, 25-18. The Cougars have won four of their last five matches, improving to 9-8 overall and 4-2 in Ohio Valley Conference play. Little Rock falls to 3-15 and 0-4 in the conference.
siuecougars.com
PREVIEW: Cougars Celebrate Senior Day Sunday vs. Little Rock
SIUE Cougars (4-5-3, 3-1-1 Ohio Valley) vs. Little Rock Trojans (5-6-2, 2-3 Ohio Valley) Below are quotes from SIUE's seniors who will be honored before Sunday's contest. "The most memorable moment for me is winning the OVC conference tournament last year for the second time." "My favorite aspect of my...
edglentoday.com
Curry Scores Twice In Both OTs, Missed Two-Point Conversion Pass Gives Tigers 28-27 Double OT Homecoming Win Over Lancers
EDWARDSVILLE - Quarterback Jake Curry ran for two touchdowns in both overtime rounds and a missed two-point conversion pass from Darron Millender, Jr. to Justin Spears went incomplete as Edwardsville defeated Belleville East in a big Southwestern Conference tilt 28-27 in double overtime Friday night at Tiger Stadium. It was...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
advantagenews.com
Vintage Base Ball coming to Edwardsville
The Madison County Historical Society is hosting a vintage “base ball” game in Edwardsville on Saturday, October 15. Held at the Winston Brown Recreation Complex (Hoppe Field) on Schiller Avenue in Edwardsville, this will offer a glimpse back in time to how the game was played in 1860.
Belleville, October 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Edwardsville High School football team will have a game with Belleville East High School on October 08, 2022, 09:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
KSDK
'St. Louis is my home': Yadier Molina gives last interview as Cardinal
"I appreciate all the fans for all the support over the years," Molina said. "I'm going to miss them."
St. Louis Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
St. Louis has a lot to offer. It's a vibrant, bustling metropolis with something for everyone. However, it also has its fair share of problems. Crime is one big issue facing the city.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Prominent St. Louis car wash operator sells most locations to Travis Kelce-backed company
ST. LOUIS — A Columbia, Missouri-based car wash chain partly owned by Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has acquired most of the locations of one of St. Louis’ most prominent car wash operators, in a deal that paid more than $5 million each for some sites.
Is sunken treasure in the muddy Mississippi River? Probably, if you know where to look
Calling all treasure hunters from St. Louis, grab your metal detectors. Sunken treasure in the Mississippi Rive
wmay.com
Litchfield Drive-In Aims For The Record Books
A central Illinois drive-in theater is going to attempt to set a world record. The Skyview Drive-In in Litchfield is hoping to get into the Guinness Book of World Records for most dogs gathered at a drive-in. The current record is 120, so the Skyview is hoping to get at least 121 dogs… and their owners… to come together at the drive-in on Saturday, October 15th.
kbia.org
The Mississippi River basin is getting wetter as climate change brings era of extreme rain and floods
In the early morning hours of July 26, many St. Louis-area residents awoke to floodwater filling their homes, or to the din of blaring car alarms from vehicles getting overtaken by murky brown water. Too much rain was falling far too fast. The weather system dumped more than 9 inches...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Miss Augusta yacht to offer Missouri River cruises
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – You can now sit back and relax while cruising down the Missouri River. The newly renovated Miss Augusta yacht set sail today. It offers daily public cruises, private charters, weddings and more from its dock at Klondike Park boat ramp in Augusta, Missouri. The yacht...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Sunday, October 9th, 2022
A 42-year-old Centralia man was arrested by Wamac Police on Saturday on an outstanding traffic warrant. Jeremy Watson of Copple Road was taken to the Marion County Jail where he was being held in lieu of $5,000 bond. The Marion County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the theft of a blue...
myleaderpaper.com
Two hurt in crash on Hwy. 61-67, Imperial Main
An Arnold woman and a St. Louis man were hurt in a three-vehicle traffic accident Thursday, Oct. 6, on Hwy. 61-67 and Main Street in Imperial. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Dylan Pincasak, 33, of St. Louis was driving a 2020 Hyundai Accent south on Hwy. 61-67 at 12:10 p.m. when his vehicle hit the rear of a 2014 Kia Sorento driven by Raquel Bunn, 51, of Arnold, who was turning left from Hwy. 61-67 onto Main Street. The impact of the collision pushed the front of the Kia into the rear of a 2019 Lincoln Corsair driven by Shelba King, 67, of Valles Mines.
KSDK
Jack in the Box locations close across St. Louis area
At least four Jack in the Box locations have recently closed across the St. Louis area. Last year, the owner of 70 restaurants in the area filed for bankruptcy.
Granite City man found guilty in shooting death of teen in 2020
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — A Granite City man was found guilty of first-degree murder in the shooting death of a Madison, Illinois teen in 2020. Nicholas Rickman III, 18, was found guilty on Friday for his involvement in the shooting. Rickman and co-defendant, Deandre Richardson, were arrested after robbing and...
advantagenews.com
Police ID victims in fatal Hamel-area crash
A 17-year-old female from Alton and a 73-year-old female from Greenville have been identified by the Illinois State Police as the deceased victims in a Wednesday morning crash near Hamel. Police say Shelia M. Macon was driving the SUV that was hit by a truck-tractor semi-trailer that did not stop at the intersection of Routes 4 and 140. The 17-year-old passenger will not be publicly named due to her age.
2 dead after tractor-trailer strikes SUV in Madison County, Illinois
MADISON COUNTY, Ill — Two people were killed Wednesday morning after their SUV was struck by a tractor-trailer near Hamel, Illinois. Illinois State Police identified one of the victims Thursday morning as 73-year-old Sheila Macon of Greenville. They didn't release the name of the second victim, a 17-year-old girl from Alton.
Domestic incident turns deadly in Lincoln County
A fight between a father and son turned deadly Friday night.
Comments / 0