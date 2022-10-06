ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

verywellhealth.com

Restless Legs and Magnesium: What’s the Link?

Restless leg syndrome (RLS) is a neurologic condition that causes unpleasant feelings in the legs and an uncontrollable urge to move them. RLS tends to be worse at night and moving can relieve the unwelcomed sensations. Over the years there have been several treatments used by healthcare providers to relieve...
Healthline

Can High Blood Sugar Cause Dizziness?

In people with diabetes, dizziness is one of the symptoms that can happen due to high blood glucose levels. The level of dizziness can vary, from mild lightheadedness to feeling like the ground beneath you is tilting. Some describe the experience as if their head is spinning, even though they’re standing still.
MedicalXpress

That arm pain might signal a vascular disorder

"Young" and "athletic" aren't adjectives often mentioned in the same sentence as vascular surgery, but that's the crazy thing about thoracic outlet syndrome. The disease strikes young people—often patients in their 20s and 30s—and the usual culprits of vascular disease like diabetes, high cholesterol and high blood pressure play no part.
verywellhealth.com

Symptoms of Prehypertension

Prehypertension is when your blood pressure is measured at above-normal levels but is below hypertension, or high blood pressure. It is a warning sign that you are at risk of developing high blood pressure. A blood pressure reading includes systolic pressure and diastolic pressure levels. The American Heart Association (AHA)...
msn.com

How Dehydration Can Affect Your Symptoms Of Rheumatoid Arthritis

When you have rheumatoid arthritis (RA), it's important to stay hydrated. Dehydration can make your symptoms worse and can even lead to hospitalization. Symptoms of dehydration include feeling thirsty, having a dry mouth, urinating less often, having dark yellow urine, and feeling tired, dizzy, or lightheaded (via Mayo Clinic). If you experience any of these symptoms, it's important to drink more fluids and see your doctor.
techaiapp.com

CDC to Switch From Daily to Weekly COVID Data Updates

Oct. 8, 2022 — The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it will start updating COVID-19 case and death counts on a weekly instead of a daily basis starting Oct. 20. “To allow for additional reporting flexibility, reduce the reporting burden on states and jurisdictions, and maximize...
Healthline

Is High Cholesterol a Life Threatening Condition?

High cholesterol, specifically high LDL (“bad”) cholesterol, is a major risk factor for cardiovascular disease. As a result, high cholesterol can play a key role in life threatening conditions like heart attack and stroke. Cholesterol levels, however, can often be lowered through a combination of diet, exercise, and,...
healio.com

Electrical stimulation alleviates abdominal pain, symptoms in IBS with constipation

Transcutaneous electrical acustimulation improved abdominal pain and constipation symptoms in patients with irritable bowel syndrome compared with a sham procedure, according to a study published in American Journal of Gastroenterology. “In the past few years, transcutaneous electrical acustimulation (TEA), a noninvasive method that replaces needles [with] surface electrodes, has been...
verywellhealth.com

Can Nerve Pain Be a Symptom of Diabetes?

Diabetes isn't the only problem that can develop as a result of high blood sugar. Over time, excessive amounts of glucose (sugar) and fats in your blood can lead to many complications, including painful nerve damage. Nerve pain that comes along with a diagnosis of diabetes is referred to as...
verywellhealth.com

Low Blood Sugar Symptoms

The sugar (glucose) levels in your blood fluctuate naturally. Low blood sugar, or hypoglycemia, can arise for many reasons, including not eating enough or suddenly engaging in strenuous activity. However, it’s most common in those taking insulin or other medications for type 2 diabetes and those with type 1 diabetes....
techaiapp.com

An Untreated Tick Bite Made Her the ‘Bionic Woman’

Oct. 7, 2022 — Exploring the woods, hiking, summer camp, and regular trips to the dog park were all normal activities growing up in New Jersey. Meghan Bradshaw described herself as a healthy, active young girl with an affinity for the great outdoors. But things changed when she began having sporadic, unrelated health problems like exhaustion, dizzy spells, and body aches. After seeing a wide variety of medical specialists to uncover the root of these issues, her lab results were always inconclusive.
HEALTH

