Restless Legs and Magnesium: What’s the Link?
Restless leg syndrome (RLS) is a neurologic condition that causes unpleasant feelings in the legs and an uncontrollable urge to move them. RLS tends to be worse at night and moving can relieve the unwelcomed sensations. Over the years there have been several treatments used by healthcare providers to relieve...
Everything You Should Know About Cirrhosis Of The Liver
Damage to your liver can cause it to scar, reducing function and eventually leading to a condition known as cirrhosis of the liver. Here's what you should know.
New Type 2 Diabetes Drug Achieves Blood Sugar and Weight Loss Targets Faster
Researchers say a newly approved drug for type 2 diabetes performed well in a new study. They say the medication tirzepatide achieved weight loss and blood sugar control goals more quickly than other treatments. Experts say that in addition to medication, type 2 diabetes can be managed through diet and...
Can High Blood Sugar Cause Dizziness?
In people with diabetes, dizziness is one of the symptoms that can happen due to high blood glucose levels. The level of dizziness can vary, from mild lightheadedness to feeling like the ground beneath you is tilting. Some describe the experience as if their head is spinning, even though they’re standing still.
That arm pain might signal a vascular disorder
"Young" and "athletic" aren't adjectives often mentioned in the same sentence as vascular surgery, but that's the crazy thing about thoracic outlet syndrome. The disease strikes young people—often patients in their 20s and 30s—and the usual culprits of vascular disease like diabetes, high cholesterol and high blood pressure play no part.
What’s the Difference Between Atherosclerosis and Arteriosclerosis?
Arteries are blood vessels that carry oxygen-rich blood away from your heart and to vital organs. Atherosclerosis happens when these arteries become narrow due to a buildup of plaque. This can make it difficult for oxygen to reach your organs. Atherosclerosis is a type of arteriosclerosis (hardening of the arteries)....
The most common IBS symptoms
From bloating to anxiety, these are some of the most common IBS symptoms to look out for
Symptoms of Prehypertension
Prehypertension is when your blood pressure is measured at above-normal levels but is below hypertension, or high blood pressure. It is a warning sign that you are at risk of developing high blood pressure. A blood pressure reading includes systolic pressure and diastolic pressure levels. The American Heart Association (AHA)...
How Dehydration Can Affect Your Symptoms Of Rheumatoid Arthritis
When you have rheumatoid arthritis (RA), it's important to stay hydrated. Dehydration can make your symptoms worse and can even lead to hospitalization. Symptoms of dehydration include feeling thirsty, having a dry mouth, urinating less often, having dark yellow urine, and feeling tired, dizzy, or lightheaded (via Mayo Clinic). If you experience any of these symptoms, it's important to drink more fluids and see your doctor.
CDC to Switch From Daily to Weekly COVID Data Updates
Oct. 8, 2022 — The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it will start updating COVID-19 case and death counts on a weekly instead of a daily basis starting Oct. 20. “To allow for additional reporting flexibility, reduce the reporting burden on states and jurisdictions, and maximize...
Is High Cholesterol a Life Threatening Condition?
High cholesterol, specifically high LDL (“bad”) cholesterol, is a major risk factor for cardiovascular disease. As a result, high cholesterol can play a key role in life threatening conditions like heart attack and stroke. Cholesterol levels, however, can often be lowered through a combination of diet, exercise, and,...
Electrical stimulation alleviates abdominal pain, symptoms in IBS with constipation
Transcutaneous electrical acustimulation improved abdominal pain and constipation symptoms in patients with irritable bowel syndrome compared with a sham procedure, according to a study published in American Journal of Gastroenterology. “In the past few years, transcutaneous electrical acustimulation (TEA), a noninvasive method that replaces needles [with] surface electrodes, has been...
Can Nerve Pain Be a Symptom of Diabetes?
Diabetes isn't the only problem that can develop as a result of high blood sugar. Over time, excessive amounts of glucose (sugar) and fats in your blood can lead to many complications, including painful nerve damage. Nerve pain that comes along with a diagnosis of diabetes is referred to as...
Low Blood Sugar Symptoms
The sugar (glucose) levels in your blood fluctuate naturally. Low blood sugar, or hypoglycemia, can arise for many reasons, including not eating enough or suddenly engaging in strenuous activity. However, it’s most common in those taking insulin or other medications for type 2 diabetes and those with type 1 diabetes....
An Untreated Tick Bite Made Her the ‘Bionic Woman’
Oct. 7, 2022 — Exploring the woods, hiking, summer camp, and regular trips to the dog park were all normal activities growing up in New Jersey. Meghan Bradshaw described herself as a healthy, active young girl with an affinity for the great outdoors. But things changed when she began having sporadic, unrelated health problems like exhaustion, dizzy spells, and body aches. After seeing a wide variety of medical specialists to uncover the root of these issues, her lab results were always inconclusive.
